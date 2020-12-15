NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Four Days to Kickoff: Four Views from Inside the Panthers

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will host the Carolina (5-8) in a Saturday night clash at Lambeau Field. Let’s get to know the foe with an insider’s view of the team.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (10-3) will host the Carolina (5-8) in a Saturday night clash at Lambeau Field. Let’s go behind enemy lines with Schuyler Callahan of SI.com’s All Panthers.

1. You had a story on Monday about coach Matt Rhule stating his belief that Teddy Bridgewater is the right guy at quarterback. So, two parts: Is Bridgewater the right guy? And is Rhule?

I think the jury is out on whether or not Bridgewater can be a franchise quarterback. I know most fans aren’t on board with him, but I think there’s some upside. He’s only played three games with Christian McCaffrey, the offensive line is bad and the defense is young. Once he gets some more help, I’ll be able to make a better judgement.

As for Rhule, I think he was the perfect hire for the Panthers. He rebuilt Temple and Baylor from the grave to championship-caliber teams in three years at each stop. He knows how to build a winning culture and winning attitude, and he gets the right guys to help set up a turnaround. It’s going to take some time, but I firmly believe this is going to be a home-run hire for Carolina. He has the blueprint to rebuilding teams and I expect that he’ll do the same although he’s now in the NFL.

2. Christian McCaffrey is an excellent all-around running back but there’s a belief that paying big money to running backs is a bad idea. Green Bay is wrestling with that with Aaron Jones. Sure enough, McCaffrey’s missed a big chunk of the season with injuries. How much have the Panthers missed him and, in retrospect, was that a bad contract or is it just one of those seasons?

I think it’s just one of those seasons when the injury bug just follows you around all year. McCaffrey told us last week that, prior to this year, he only missed one game in his entire career and that was during his college days at Stanford. He’s been a durable back for his size and takes extremely good care of his body.

In terms of his contract, I think the Panthers did the right thing. To be honest, he’s not your typical running back that will pound the ball 25 or 30 times a game. He can line up in the slot, catch passes out of the backfield, and even return kicks and punts if needed. Carolina views him as more than just a running back, and it’s fairly easy to see why. I know paying a lot of money to running backs is quite risky but, when you pay $60-plus million to a guy that is not only an elite running back but elite receiver, that’s a bargain. You may be paying an extra $20 million to have one elite guy at each spot. With McCaffrey, you’re only paying big bucks to one guy.

Mike Davis has done a tremendous job filling in for him, but he doesn’t provide the explosive plays like McCaffrey can. Davis is more of a ground-and-pound, between-the-tackles bowling ball. He’ll fight and scrap for every yard he gets but McCaffrey can hit gaps much faster, which leads to the big plays.

3. What’s Carolina’s formula for springing an upset on Saturday?

For the Panthers to win, they’re basically going to need to play flawless football. Turnovers, penalties, third-down defense and scoring touchdowns instead of settling for field goals in the red zone have been problematic throughout the season. Not only will they need to clean up those four areas but they will have to find a way to create some takeaways, as well, to give the offense more opportunities.

4. I’ve now appointed you the general manager. With a third consecutive losing season, how do you get the Panthers back to contender status? Considering the number of one-score losses, are they maybe not so far away?

The Panthers are not as far away from being a contender in the NFC South as many would think. As you mentioned, the Panthers have had seven one-score losses. To do that without your best player and an extremely young and thin defense is impressive.

Carolina used all of its 2020 draft picks on defense. If I were them, I’d draft defense-heavy again. The offense is set at the skill positions. The offensive line needs some retooling, and spending a top-10 pick on an offensive tackle would be a great place to start. The second order of business would be to re-sign right tackle Taylor Moton, who may be having the best season of any right tackle in the league. Finally, I’d look to add some a couple veterans on the defensive line that won’t cost a fortune. Doing those few steps could get Carolina to an 8-8 record in 2021, with the hopes of taking a big leap in 2022.

Matt_LaFleur_on_No_1_Seed_Challenge_of_P-5fd91529eaf8886bd615b625_1_Dec_15_2020_20_02_24_poster
News

Four Days to Kickoff: Four Views from Inside the Panthers

Matt_LaFleur_on_Lions_Onside_Kick_2-5fd8034ecb5525537ae9699f_1_Dec_15_2020_24_29_40_poster
News

On Special Teams, It Could Always Get Worse

Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Defense_at-5fd7e63beaf8886bd615ab06_1_Dec_14_2020_22_29_46_poster
News

Will Defense Derail Packers’ Super Bowl Express?

USATSI_15312101
Gambling

Rodgers Making Late Push for MVP

Aaron_Rodgers_Enjoying_It_More-5fd6f7ec400a6d13d2cb7089_1_Dec_14_2020_6_36_07_poster
Game Day

First-Rate Third-Down Attack Drives Packers’ Offense

Matt_LaFleur_on_Mason_Crosbys_57Yard_Fie-5fd6dd1c400a6d13d2cb7072_Dec_14_2020_3_35_50
Game Day

Once a House of Horrors, Ford Field Feels Like Home for Crosby

When_Did_Aaron_Rodgers_Know_He_Had_Conte-5fd6d231c2408839011be25e_1_Dec_14_2020_2_49_15_poster
Game Day

In Control of No. 1 Seed, Rodgers Sees Championship Ingredients

Green_Bay_Packers_at_Detroit_Lions-5fd5282acaad46044ff238ec_1_Dec_13_2020_23_38_56_poster
Game Day

Packers Survive Lions, Take Lead in NFC Playoff Chase

USATSI_15311608
Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions