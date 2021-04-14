Packers Pick Corners in First Round of Mock Drafts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ starting secondary is back intact, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do better at cornerback or in the slot.

A pair of mock drafts by well-regarded NFL writers on Tuesday addressed those spots in the lineup.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo! picked Caleb Farley. With sublime combination of size (6-foot-2) and athleticism, Farley is perhaps the best of a deep crop of cornerbacks but could fall after recent back surgery. He opted out of the 2020 season but allowed a 36 percent catch rate, according to Pro Football Focus, and intercepted four passes in 2019.

“The Packers have been aggressive in Round 1 under GM Brian Gutekunst, trading up multiple times the past few years. Drafting Farley would be a different form of aggression, betting that Farley's health worries are worth the risk on a player who was a possible top-10 pick at one point,” was part of Edholm’s summary.

Evan Silva of Establish the Run went to the other side of the size spectrum by grabbing Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr., the son of longtime NFL standout Asante Samuel. At 5-foot-10, he snuck over the Packers’ presumed height parameters. According to PFF, he allowed one touchdown vs. three interceptions in 2020. He’d be a potential upgrade over Chandon Sullivan in the slot.

“Junior exhibited exciting on-ball playmaking ability with six forced takeaways and 20 pass breakups over his final two college years. Samuel Jr. profiles as an NFL ballhawk, ideally at slot corner in Green Bay,” was part of Silva’s summary.