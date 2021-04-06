Packers Pick OT in Tannenbaum’s ESPN.com Mock

With left tackle David Bakhtiari coming off a torn ACL and no proven depth, offensive tackle is a key need for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner, the Green Bay Packers have a quality tandem at offensive tackle.

That sounds good on paper but the reality is different. With Bakhtiari coming off a torn ACL, Rick Wagner and Jared Veldheer heading off to retirement, and no proven depth, the Packers have a major need at offensive tackle ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

In a mock draft for ESPN.com insiders, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum selected Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins at Green Bay’s spot at No. 29.

“Jenkins has played on both sides of the line and just fits so well in Matt LaFleur’s outside zone scheme,” read part of Tannenbaum’s summation.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins didn’t allow a sack over his final two seasons.

“Jenkins was the best run blocker on film but he was also outstanding in pass protection, giving up a total of seven hurries in 12 games” in 2019 and four pressures in eight games in 2020, noted SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible. “He never gave up more than one pressure in any game. This means that a defensive end was lucky to get near the quarterback one time in a game in which they were lined up against Jenkins. That is tough sledding for anyone.”

Jenkins is an athletic big man with a colorful vocabulary. At 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, he ran his 40 in 5.01 seconds and cranked out an impressive 36 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He ranks fifth among offensive tackles in RAS, a metric that provides context to all the workout numbers.

“Tough, physical, nasty mother******, a dude who does not shy away from hits, a dude who actually wants to get physical and a dude who wants to bust his ass,” Jenkins said in describing his game following his pro day. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to cuss on here. Sorry.”

Featuring the Top NFL Draft Prospects

Packer Central is introducing you to the top prospects, both on and off the field, in this year’s NFL Draft. The series is starting with the top five at each position, then will add additional players as the draft approaches, with a focus on positions of need.

C1: Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey

C2: UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz

C3: Ohio State’s Josh Myers

C4: Alabama’s Landon Dickerson

C5: Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey

WR1: LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase

WR2: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith

WR3: Florida’s Kadarius Toney

WR4: Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman

WR5: LSU’s Terrace Marshall

RB1: Alabama’s Najee Harris

RB2: Clemson’s Travis Etienne

RB3: North Carolina’s Javonte Williams

RB4: Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell

RB5: North Carolina’s Michael Carter

QB1: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

QB2: Ohio State’s Justin Fields

QB3: BYU’s Zach Wilson

QB4: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance

QB5: Alabama’s Mac Jones