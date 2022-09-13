Packers Place Barnes on Injured Reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed third-year linebacker Krys Barnes on injured reserve on Tuesday with the ankle injury sustained at Minnesota. That means Isaiah McDuffie, a sixth-round pick last year who played the first defensive snaps of his career on Sunday, might make his first NFL start on Sunday night against Chicago.

That’s because Quay Walker, Green Bay’s first top draft pick to be a Week 1 starter in a decade, suffered a shoulder injury during the second half on Sunday.

“We’ll give Quay the week but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back, ready to roll,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday.

At inside linebacker, the Packers have only De’Vondre Campbell, Walker and McDuffie on the 53-man roster with Ray Wilborn waiting on the practice squad. The Packers filled Barnes’ spot by promoting offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the practice squad.

McDuffie was relegated to special teams duty last season but made big strides during training camp to easily get himself off the roster bubble.

“Every guy’s different,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said during camp. “Some guys come in as rookies and it doesn’t matter, draft status or where they were drafted, some guys just come in and handle things a little faster. Some guys, it takes a little bit more time. And I think it’s a great lesson that I know I learned as a young coach that a lot of times when an individual comes in and struggles, a lot of times you’re like, ‘Oh, God, he can’t (play).’ And then it takes some guys a little bit longer. It’s exciting to see.”

McDuffie, playing much faster than as a rookie to put himself around the ball all summer, led the team with 16 tackles during the preseason.

“I feel like I made some good strides,” he said following the preseason finale at Kansas City. “I feel like OTAs played a critical role in that, getting those extra reps I didn’t get really during the season. Just going through it, getting those opportunities to make mistakes and learn off that. I feel like there’s nothing that can replace that. I feel like that played a big role in me feeling comfortable in camp.”

Barnes will miss at least the next four games, which is a lot less than what the team feared initially after he was carted off the field on Sunday. He could be back in action for the Week 6 home game against the Jets.

“I think we avoided a significant injury so that was some good news,” LaFleur said.

Barnes, an undrafted rookie in 2020, wound up starting 23 games the past two seasons. The selection of Walker in the first round pushed him out of the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, a source said the shoulder injury that knocked cornerback Keisean Nixon out of Sunday’s game was minor and he would be back to face the Bears.