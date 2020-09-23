SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers Place Taylor on IR

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Taylor earned the starting job at right guard but injured his knee in the opening game at Minnesota.

“It’s significant, obviously,” coach LaFleur said the day after the game. “My heart goes out to him. Just battling back from the significant injury that he had last year and to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed. I feel bad for him as an athlete, as a man. It takes a lot to come back from a significant injury and he put the time in and put himself in a great position to have a great year. It’s always tough to see when somebody goes down.”

Taylor started the first two games of last season before suffering a torn biceps at practice. In his absence, Elgton Jenkins put the left guard position on lockdown. Rather than release Taylor in a cost-cutting move this offseason, the Packers reworked his contract, moved him to right guard and gave him a chance to start. He took full advantage, only to have his comeback short-circuited.

The transaction left the Packers with 51 players on their 53-man roster. Before each of the first two games, Green Bay elevated tight end John Lovett from the practice squad to the 55-man gameday roster. Teams can only elevate a player twice, so it stands to reason that Lovett will earn a promotion. That would leave one more empty spot on the roster to fill if it chooses.

Lovett played 11 snaps against Detroit, when rookie tight end Josiah Deguara was inactive. Eight of those were at fullback.

Also, the team released outside linebacker Greg Roberts from the practice squad. After the former Baylor standout went undrafted last year, the Packers took the unusual step of guaranteeing $72,000 of his base salary. However, he missed most of his rookie season following core-muscle surgery and most of training camp this summer due to COVID-19. His father played in the NFL.

With Lovett’s presumed promotion and the release of Roberts, Green Bay has two openings on its 16-man practice squad.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch: Packers at Saints

The Green Bay Packers (2-0) will face the New Orleans Saints (1-1) in a big NFC game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers at Saints Keys to Game

Can Drew Brees still deliver? Can either team stop the running backs? Can the Packers block Cameron Jordan?

Bill Huber

‘Premier Corner’ King Pitches Shutout

After intercepting five passes in 2018, Kevin King is off to a strong start in 2019. The timing is right, with King in his final season of his four-year rookie contract.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Rockets Into MVP Race

The Green Bay Packers are rolling and the sportsbooks are taking notice.

Bill Huber

Dropped Passes a Rare Blemish on Offensive Juggernaut

The Green Bay Packers rank No. 1 in the NFL in points, yards and other key categories but they've left "a lot of yards left out on the field" due to drops.

Bill Huber

LaFleur Optimistic About Adams’ Availability vs. Saints

“If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bill Huber

‘Special’ Jones Delivers Another Money Performance

Run, catch or block, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones dominated the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Gary, Sullivan Lead Defensive Revival

Rashan Gary's pressure led to Chandon Sullivan's pick-six as Green Bay's defense helped pave the way for a 42-21 victory over Detroit.

Bill Huber

Offense Goes from Mediocre to Magnificent

Who needs top draft picks or an offseason? Apparently not the Packers, who are obliterating last year's offensive production.

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) are hosting the Detroit Lions (0-1) today at Lambeau Field. Follow this story for live updates throughout the day.

Bill Huber