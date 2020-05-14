Are You Ready for Some Afternoon Preseason Football?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Assuming preseason football is played, the Green Bay Packers will host an afternoon preseason game for the first time since 2006.

The Packers released their preseason schedule on Thursday. They’ll start the exhibition slate at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will start at noon. On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Packers will host the Cleveland Browns at 3 p.m. That will be a Gold Package game. Quarterback Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals in 2019. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018.

In 2006, the Packers concluded the preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, Sept. 1. The game started at 3 p.m. in an effort to get out of the way of the high school games. In 2015, the Packers played a noon game at Pittsburgh. That was the game in which Jordy Nelson suffered a torn ACL and Green Bay’s Super Bowl hopes went up in flames before the regular season even began.

The preseason will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Giants and Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Kansas City Chiefs. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.

All four games will air on the Packers TV Network; none of their games will be shown live to a national audience.

Here’s the regular-season schedule. For deeper looks at the games, CLICK HERE.

Week 1: at Minnesota, noon Sunday, Sept. 13. (Fox)

Week 2: Detroit, noon Sunday, Sept. 20 (Fox)

Week 3: at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 (NBC)

Week 4: Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 (Gold Pkg.) (ESPN)

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Week 7: at Houston, noon Sunday, Oct. 25 (Fox)

Week 8: Minnesota, noon Sunday, Nov. 1 (Fox)

Week 9: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 10: Jacksonville, noon Sunday, Nov. 15 (Fox)

Week 11: at Indianapolis, noon Sunday, Nov. 22 (Fox)

Week 12: Chicago, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 (Gold Pkg.) (NBC)

Week 13: Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 (CBS)

Week 14: at Detroit, noon Sunday, Dec. 13 (Fox)

Week 15: Carolina, TBA either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 (TBA)

Week 16: Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 (NBC)

Week 17: at Chicago, noon Sunday, Jan. 3. (Fox)