Are You Ready for Some Afternoon Preseason Football?

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Assuming preseason football is played, the Green Bay Packers will host an afternoon preseason game for the first time since 2006.

The Packers released their preseason schedule on Thursday. They’ll start the exhibition slate at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, against the Arizona Cardinals. The game will start at noon. On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Packers will host the Cleveland Browns at 3 p.m. That will be a Gold Package game. Quarterback Kyler Murray was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cardinals in 2019. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018.

In 2006, the Packers concluded the preseason against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, Sept. 1. The game started at 3 p.m. in an effort to get out of the way of the high school games. In 2015, the Packers played a noon game at Pittsburgh. That was the game in which Jordy Nelson suffered a torn ACL and Green Bay’s Super Bowl hopes went up in flames before the regular season even began.

The preseason will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Giants and Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Kansas City Chiefs. Both games are set to start at 7 p.m.

All four games will air on the Packers TV Network; none of their games will be shown live to a national audience.

Here’s the regular-season schedule. For deeper looks at the games, CLICK HERE.

Week 1: at Minnesota, noon Sunday, Sept. 13. (Fox)

Week 2: Detroit, noon Sunday, Sept. 20 (Fox)

Week 3: at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 (NBC)

Week 4: Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 (Gold Pkg.) (ESPN)

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Week 7: at Houston, noon Sunday, Oct. 25 (Fox)

Week 8: Minnesota, noon Sunday, Nov. 1 (Fox)

Week 9: at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 (Fox/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 10: Jacksonville, noon Sunday, Nov. 15 (Fox)

Week 11: at Indianapolis, noon Sunday, Nov. 22 (Fox)

Week 12: Chicago, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 (Gold Pkg.) (NBC)

Week 13: Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 (CBS)

Week 14: at Detroit, noon Sunday, Dec. 13 (Fox)

Week 15: Carolina, TBA either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 (TBA)

Week 16: Tennessee, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 (NBC)

Week 17: at Chicago, noon Sunday, Jan. 3. (Fox)

Packers Hall of Fame Induction Pushed Back to 2021

The induction of cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris has been rescheduled for April 17.

PFF Projects Packers Will Take Big Step Back

Pro Football Focus used some of its data to run 10,000 season simulations. Here are the results.

Rodgers Cracks Top 10 in List of Top Players of Decade

The quarterback's statistical performance has waned since winning his second MVP in 2014.

Inside the Conversation Around College Football’s Return

SI asked the game's 11 most important decision-makers about the fate of the 2020 season. Their answers suggest everything's still on the table.

Nelson Among Three on PFF’s All-Decade Top 101

Jordy Nelson was one of the most dangerous receivers of the 2010s.

IU O-Line Coach Likens Stepaniak to ‘The Hulk’

Sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak has "got the physical body, he’s got the tools" to be a successful NFL offensive lineman.

Athletic Looney ‘Appreciates’ Move to Tight End

A seventh-round pick as a defensive lineman in 2018, James Looney was "all-in" after moving to tight end late in 2019.

On Veteran Ducks, Hanson ‘Was the Boss’

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal raved about the play and leadership of 49-game starter Jake Hanson, the Packers' sixth-round pick.

Fauci: Starting Season in September ‘Feasible’

“I would hope that by the time you get to September it’s not gonna be the way it is right now.”

What Would Declining Revenue Mean for Players?

Andrew Brandt, the Green Bay Packers’ former vice president of player finance, tackled that topic for his latest piece for Sports Illustrated.

