Skip to main content

Packers Produce Playoffs Hype Video

The 2-minute video is narrated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released a hype video narrated by presumptive MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get fans fired up for the playoffs.

“We’ve proven to get where you want to go, you don’t have to go far at all,” Rodgers said of the team having homefield advantage. “On this year’s journey, we’ve welcomed back old friends, broken records, crowned unsung heroes and delivered when the moment needed it.”

Released at 11 a.m., the “The Journey” had accumulated more than 430,000 views and about 19,000 likes in its first 8 hours.

The Packers will kick off the playoffs in primetime against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_13933158
Play
News

Three Reasons Packers Will Lose to 49ers in NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers have knocked the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs three times the past decade. Here's why it could happen again on Saturday.

Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_16836788
Play
News

Three Reasons Packers Will Beat 49ers in NFL Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers has seen three playoff runs derailed by the San Francisco 49ers. Here's why it could be a different outcome this time.

Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_7656094
Play
News

Here’s Your Packers-49ers Playoff Forecast

It's going to be cold on Saturday but not mind-numbing cold when the Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers.

Jan 17, 2022
Jan 17, 2022

Green Bay won 13 games for the third consecutive season, a feat unprecedented in NFL history. Along the way, Rodgers broke the franchise record for touchdown passes, Rasul Douglas emerged as a playmaking, game-winning defender and the Packers earned homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Unlike last year, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, there will be a full house at Lambeau Field for the playoffs. The return of the fans is part of what Rodgers was referencing with the “old friends” line.

Green Bay last won the Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers’ third season as the team’s starter. Since then, the 49ers knocked out the Packers three times, including the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

“This team is not done,” Rodgers said. “The wait is over. This year’s journey is ready for its storybook ending. It’s time to make some new memories. It’s time for the playoffs.”

USATSI_17445657(1)
News

Packers Produce Playoffs Hype Video

38 seconds ago
USATSI_9548155
Injuries

Packers-49ers NFC Playoffs Injury Report: Bakhtiari DNP

3 minutes ago
USATSI_13966143
News

From Mysterious Futures to Divisional Playoffs for Rodgers, Garoppolo

4 hours ago
USATSI_16837847
News

Plenty Has Changed Between Week 3 and Packers-49ers Rematch

4 hours ago
USATSI_13933158
News

Three Reasons Packers Will Lose to 49ers in NFL Playoffs

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_16836788
News

Three Reasons Packers Will Beat 49ers in NFL Playoffs

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_7656094
News

Here’s Your Packers-49ers Playoff Forecast

Jan 17, 2022
USATSI_16837218
News

Packers-49ers Playoff Game Set for Saturday Night

Jan 16, 2022
USATSI_16837938
News

It’s 49ers at Packers in NFC Divisional Playoffs

Jan 16, 2022