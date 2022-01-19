Packers Produce Playoffs Hype Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released a hype video narrated by presumptive MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get fans fired up for the playoffs.

“We’ve proven to get where you want to go, you don’t have to go far at all,” Rodgers said of the team having homefield advantage. “On this year’s journey, we’ve welcomed back old friends, broken records, crowned unsung heroes and delivered when the moment needed it.”

Released at 11 a.m., the “The Journey” had accumulated more than 430,000 views and about 19,000 likes in its first 8 hours.

The Packers will kick off the playoffs in primetime against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Green Bay won 13 games for the third consecutive season, a feat unprecedented in NFL history. Along the way, Rodgers broke the franchise record for touchdown passes, Rasul Douglas emerged as a playmaking, game-winning defender and the Packers earned homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Unlike last year, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, there will be a full house at Lambeau Field for the playoffs. The return of the fans is part of what Rodgers was referencing with the “old friends” line.

Green Bay last won the Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers’ third season as the team’s starter. Since then, the 49ers knocked out the Packers three times, including the 2019 NFC Championship Game.

“This team is not done,” Rodgers said. “The wait is over. This year’s journey is ready for its storybook ending. It’s time to make some new memories. It’s time for the playoffs.”