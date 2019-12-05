Packers-Redskins Injury Report: All 53 Practice for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the 14th week of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers’ entire 53-man roster was on the practice field for Thursday’s padded practice.

“Knock on wood, but I’ve been fortunate,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “On the teams we’ve had success with, typically it’s been a similar story. I know in Atlanta we were pretty healthy throughout the entire season in 2016. In L.A. we had the same luck in terms of not dealing with a ton of injuries in 2017. I’ve seen it happen before.”

For sake of comparison, for the Thursday practice in Week 14 of last season, four member of the team did not practice. It was three in 2017 and three in 2016.

There’s some good fortune involved, LaFleur acknowledged, but it’s more a credit to the players and the training staff.

“I’ve got confidence we’ve got the right people working with our guys,” he said. “And we’ve got a mature locker room that knows their bodies and knows how to take care of themselves, because that’s a big part of it, as well, just making sure you’re doing all the little things the right way, getting the treatments.”

Added to the injury report as limited participation was running back Jamaal Williams (knee). Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), who is discussed by defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in the video, was limited for a second consecutive day.

For Washington, star running back Adrian Peterson (toe) did not practice but, as has been the case with some of Green Bay’s veteran players, the Redskins have been taking it easy on one of their top players. Receivers Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson did not practice for a second consecutive day.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: None.

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (knee), TE Jimmy Graham (calf/wrist), CB Kevin King (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest), RB Jamaal Williams (knee), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Full: WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (heel), WR Ryan Grant (illness), DT Tyler Lancaster (neck/knee), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (foot).

REDSKINS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: S Deshazor Everett (shoulder), RB Adrian Peterson (toe), WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring).

Limited: OLB Ryan Anderson (shoulder), RT Morgan Moses (back), G Brandon Scherff (shoulder), OLB Montez Sweat (quad).

Full: ILB Cole Holcomb (thumb), OLB Ryan Kerrigan (full), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Chris Thompson (toe).