Packers-Redskins Injury Report: Bulaga Shows Toughness

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a MCL sprain against San Francisco, the assumption from the outside is that he might miss a game or two. After all, with games against the Giants and Redskins, two of the worst teams in the league coming up, why not make sure Bulaga is ready to go for the stretch run?

That, however, is not how most offensive linemen think. “I’ve missed too many games in my career with things that I can’t control.”

“I’ve missed too many games in my career with things that I can’t control,” Bulaga said on Wednesday, referencing ACL tears in 2013 and 2017. “When you can’t physically go and you’re watching your guys go out there and they’re playing and they’re winning and they’re having fun, my mind-set is if I can play on it and do my job effectively, I’m going to play. That’s the way I approach injuries. Yeah, it hurts, it’s sore. I understand the team that we were playing has the record that they have but that’s not really a thought process that I go through. If I can play and I can get through things somewhat safely – obviously, nothing’s 100 percent guaranteed that you’re going to get through it OK – but if I can do my job and help the team, I’m going to go.”

Video: Matt LaFleur calls ageless Peterson "a beast"

Bulaga did more than go out and play against the Giants. He played well. After testing the knee at Thursday’s practice and going through most of Friday’s practice, Bulaga said, “Let’s do it” on Saturday morning.

At New York on Sunday, he gave up just one quarterback hit against top pass rusher Markus Golden. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks in a 31-13 victory.

“I thought I did my job,” Bulaga said. “We had a good day through the air throwing the football. Aaron was effective and didn’t really get touched much. Overall, it was a good day.”

It was a performance appreciated by Rodgers.

“I think it sets a great example about the difference between being hurt and being injured,” Rodgers said after the game. “For Bryan to push through the pain and to play, that’s why he’s a leader of our football team and he has the respect of the guys because he went out there.”

Bulaga was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice as he gets ready for another tough matchup against Washington Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan. Kerrigan, who had started all 139 career games until sitting out Sunday’s victory at Carolina with a concussion, was full participation on Wednesday.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: TE Jimmy Graham (calf/wrist), WR Ryan Grant (illness), CB Tramon Williams (veteran rest).

Limited: RT Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Kevin King (shoulder), TE Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).

DT WR Davante Adams (toe), CB Tony Brown (heel), DT Tyler Lancaster (neck/knee), ILB Blake Martinez (hand), S Will Redmond (foot).

REDSKINS INJURY REPORT

Did not participate: WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring).

Limited: OLB Ryan Anderson (shoulder), RT Morgan Moses (back), G Brandon Scherff (shoulder), OLB Montez Sweat (quad).

Full: ILB Cole Holcomb (thumb), OLB Ryan Kerrigan (concussion), S Montae Nicholson (ankle), RB Adrian Peterson (toe), RB Chris Thompson (toe).