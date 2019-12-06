Packers-Redskins Injury Report: King Listed as Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers placed only two players on their final injury report, with coach Matt LaFleur listing cornerbacks Kevin King and Tony Brown as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Both players were full participation on Friday – Brown was full participation all week – so chances are both players will be available to face the Redskins.

Only kicker Mason Crosby, who returned home to Georgetown, Texas, for his sister-in-law’s funeral, was not at Friday’s practice.

Washington will be short-handed at receiver with Trey Quinn and Paul Richardson out for Sunday. Richardson is third on the team with 28 receptions and Quinn is fourth with 26 receptions; Quinn also is the team’s punt returner.

Green Bay is in such good health that the big news from practice was that practice squad defensive lineman James Looney had been moved to tight end. Looney was a seventh-round pick last year out of Cal. For his career, he’s played in three games with 19 snaps – all as a rookie. The brother of NFL offensive lineman Joe Looney, James Looney measured 6-foot-3 and 287 pounds at the 2018 Scouting Combine. He was one of the more athletic linemen in the draft class with a 4.89 in the 40 and 35.5-inch vertical.

“He did such a good job on the scout team that he kind of caught our eye,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big, athletic guy, so we wanted to make the switch to give him the rest of this season and give him a foundation leading into the offseason.”

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Questionable: CB Kevin King (shoulder), CB Tony Brown (heel).

REDSKINS INJURY REPORT

Out: S Deshazor Everett (shoulder), WR Trey Quinn (concussion), WR Paul Richardson (hamstring).