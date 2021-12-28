Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Packers Remain No. 1 in NFC with Two Games Remaining

    Here's a look at the final schedules for the top four teams in the NFC playoff race.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who have an NFL-best 12-3 record, will close the regular season with two games against teams with losing records. So long as the Packers take care of their business, they’ll win the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

    It won’t be easy, though. On Sunday night, the Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have won the last two in the series and will be fighting for their playoff lives. The Packers will close the regular season the following week at the Detroit Lions. The Lions have only two wins but have shown their fangs their last seven games with two wins, three losses by a combined nine points and one tie. One of those wins was the upset of the NFL season, a 30-12 smackdown of the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

    Green Bay can’t afford to stumble. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) are one game behind in the standings. If those teams finish in a tie, the Cowboys will win the No. 1 seed based on the better conference record.

    The Cowboys bounced back from back-to-back losses against the Chiefs and Raiders by winning four straight. On Sunday night, they crushed Washington 56-14. In three quarters, Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns as the Cowboys piled up 497 yards.

    With the Cardinals dropping two straight, the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have moved into first place in the NFC West and third place in the conference race. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4), with two on-paper gimmes to close the season, are in fourth place.

    The No. 1 seed is a big deal. It comes with the only bye – a week to get healthy and a free pass into the divisional round – and homefield advantage. The Packers are the only team in the NFL with an unblemished home record.

    The Packers, of course, lost at home to Tampa Bay in last year’s NFC title game. Because of COVID, the official attendance for that game was 7,772. There would be more than 10 times that many fans for home playoff games this year.

    “I think right now there’s a lot of ball left in front of us, and if we look any further than the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has beaten us the last two times we’ve played them, then we’re not focused on the right things,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “As far as the home field’s concerned, I do think it’s going to be a tremendous advantage. You’re talking about a year that’s totally different with packed stadiums. I thought our crowd did an outstanding job the other night of being loud and really supporting our team, and that brings a lot of energy – a lot of positive energy – and I think it definitely translates to success on the field.”

    Here are the finishing schedules for the top four in the NFC race. On paper, Dallas faces the toughest schedule and Green Bay and Tampa Bay will tackle the easiest schedules.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17410597
    Play
    News

    Rodgers Hopes He’ll Get Chance to Deliver Knockouts

    For the second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers were saved by the bell on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17410595
    Play
    News

    The Packers Are Good But Don’t Seem Good Enough

    The Green Bay Packers have the best record in football but can they find another gear to finally win another Super Bowl?

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17410594
    Play
    Game Day

    Rodgers Calls Record-Breaking Adams ‘Most Dominant’ Teammate

    One day after his 29th birthday, Packers receiver Davante Adams scored two touchdowns in a record-setting performance vs. the Browns.

    Dec 25, 2021

    1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

    Record vs. NFC: 8-2. Remaining Schedule: vs. Minnesota (7-8), at Detroit (2-12-1). Combined Record: 9-20-1. Home-Away: 1-1.

    2. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

    Record vs. NFC: 9-1. Remaining Schedule: vs. Arizona (10-5), at Philadelphia (8-7). Combined Record: 18-12. Home-Away: 1-1.

    3. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

    Record vs. NFC: 8-3. Remaining Schedule: at Baltimore (8-7), vs. San Francisco (8-7). Combined Record: 16-14. Home-Away: 1-1.

    4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4).

    Record vs. NFC: 7-4. Remaining Schedule: at N.Y. Jets (4-11), vs. Carolina (5-10). Combined Record: 9-21. Home-Away: 1-1.

    In the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel, the Kansas City Chiefs are the new favorite at +370. The next three teams are from the NFC: the Packers at +450, Buccaneers at +650 and Rams at +950. The Cowboys are +1000.

    Screenshot 2021-12-27 212733
    News

    Packers Remain No. 1 in NFC with Two Games Remaining

    just now
    USATSI_2538746
    News

    Brrrutal: It Will Be Frigid for Packers-Vikings

    51 minutes ago
    USATSI_17411582
    News

    Packers Place Five on COVID List as Latest Team Stung by Virus

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17410379
    News

    Week 16 Report Card: Packers Beat Browns

    8 hours ago
    Screenshot 2021-12-27 095330
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Edge Browns

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17410597
    News

    Rodgers Hopes He’ll Get Chance to Deliver Knockouts

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17410595
    News

    The Packers Are Good But Don’t Seem Good Enough

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17410594
    Game Day

    Rodgers Calls Record-Breaking Adams ‘Most Dominant’ Teammate

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17410321
    Game Day

    ‘Teary-Eyed’ Rodgers Calls Breaking Favre’s Record ‘Special’

    Dec 25, 2021