Packers Report Card: Grades From Loss at Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Right when you think the Green Bay Packers’ season can’t get any worse, they lose to the lowly Detroit Lions.

How bad is Green Bay’s offense? A defense on pace to allow the most points in NFL history allowed just one touchdown and nine points. Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions, the running game was a nonfactor and several key players suffered injuries.

But, hey, at least the defense showed up and the players tried.

“We could all do a little bit better,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “We have to in order for us to win games. It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation, but we are. And so, the focus is on making sure we do everything as best as we can each and every day to make sure that our process is right, because I am a big believer that if you’re doing all the little things from Monday to Saturday, it’s going to translate and lead to a better opportunity to win on Sunday.

“What’s unfortunate is just thinking back to the last couple weeks, I feel like there has been more urgency and intentional practice in everything we’re doing and it’s not leading to the results we want. So, I challenged everybody to dig a little bit deeper and continue to look at yourself and ask yourself, ‘What can I do better?’”

The Packers, individually and as a team, need to do a lot better to prevent this season from continually finding new lows.

Here is this week’s report card.