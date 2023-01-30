Packers’ Rookie Class Builds Solid Foundation

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For all but the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, another NFL Draft cycle is upon us.

The Green Bay Packers will add 10 players to their roster, give or take, and those players will generate hype from the moment they’re drafted. However, the Class of 2023 won’t be the driving force behind a potential Packers rebound from this year’s 8-9 flop.

“I think in general, all NFL teams, they’re usually counting on their veterans and their young players to improve from Year 1 to Year 2, Year 2 to Year 3, to give you that push to improve as a football team,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said following last year’s draft.

“I think for all rookies in general, there’s a learning curve and it takes some time. It’s no different than football from high school to college. Usually, you see it sometime in the middle of Year 2 to the middle of Year 3 what you really have. I think that’s just normal in the NFL. You usually count on those second- and third-year players improving more so than you count on your rookie class.”

To that end, the Packers’ Class of 2022 built a solid foundation for their careers. While only one of the draft picks was selected to the official All-Rookie Team, five players logged at least 450 snaps on offense or defense. While there were teams that received more total snaps from their draft picks – the Seattle Seahawks had a league-high 5,074, or about 1,900 more than Green Bay – no team had more players hit that 450-snap threshold.

While it is practically assumed, that Year 1 to Year 2 improvement isn’t a given. There might not have been a member of the entire 2021 draft who regressed more than cornerback Eric Stokes, who gave up a 51.0 percent completion rate as a rookie but 84.0 percent before his 2022 season ended with an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, that cliched Year 2 jump will be a necessity for the Packers given their limited means to improving the roster through free agency.

Here is a look at Green Bay’s Class of 2022.