Packers Roster Cuts, By Position

GREEN BAY, Wis. – By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers must have their 53-man roster. It’s not the final 53. It’s only the starting point. Nonetheless, it appears rookie receiver Samori Toure is going to make at least the initial 53.

A seventh-round pick and the 258th of 262 picks overall, Toure edged veteran Juwann Winfree following a strong preseason. He caught six passes in the preseason finale against Kansas City.

“That’s for the coaches and the front office to decide,” Toure said after Monday’s practice. “I feel like I’m at peace with the amount of work that I’ve put in and what I’ve been able to do, but it’s just a waiting game, so we’ll see.”

The Packers started the day with 78 players on the roster, meaning 25 moves must be made. Most of those moves have been made.

Green Bay has a streak of 17 consecutive seasons with at least one undrafted rookie making the roster. That could get extended to 18 if long snapper Jack Coco and/or offensive tackle Caleb Jones made the team.

Here’s what we know so far, with the caveat that other moves might have been made.