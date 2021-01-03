Packers Will Face Challenging 2021 Schedule

There will be no homecoming for Mike McCarthy, whose Dallas Cowboys were eliminated.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On paper, anyway, the Green Bay Packers will face a challenging schedule in 2021.

Thanks to the NFL’s schedule rotation, most of the Packers’ opponents were known years ago, with the home-and-home series against the NFC North teams and matchups against the NFC West and AFC North. That’s 14 of the 16 games. The final two will be against the first-place finishers in the NFC East (TBA) and NFC South (New Orleans).

So, here is how it lays out:

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, NFC East winner, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL is expected to add a 17th game next season as a way to drive up revenue. That 17th opponent will “be an interconference matchup based on divisional standings” from the previous season, and “on a rotating divisional basis.” That means the Packers would play Buffalo (AFC East), Tennessee or Indianapolis (AFC South) or Kansas City (AFC West).

Potentially, the five out-of-division home games will all be against teams that will play in the 2020 playoffs. Contrast that to the relative ease of the 2020 schedule. Entering Week 17, Green Bay’s opponents had won a league-low 95 games.

If the Washington Football Team knocks off Philadelphia on Sunday night, it will win the NFC East. If Washington loses, the New York Giants will win the East. The NFC East champion will visit Lambeau Field.

The Giants knocked off Dallas 23-19 on Sunday to eliminate the Cowboys from the race. That means the Packers will not face the Mike McCarthy-led Cowboys next season.

