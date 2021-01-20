Packers Sell All Tickets to NFC Championship Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As expected, all available tickets were purchased for the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Season ticket holders who opted in this summer for the chance to purchase tickets had the opportunity to purchase approximately 6,500 tickets online through Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning. Before 1 p.m., the team announced those tickets have been sold.

Season ticket holders also purchased 6,500 tickets last week. Along with the first responders, team family members and visiting tickets, there were 7,439 paying customers and 8,456 people in attendance. A similar number is expected for Sunday.

Between their cheers and their banging of cardboard signs into the metal bleachers, the noise created a surprising advantage.

“It felt like 90,000, honestly,” receiver Allen Lazard said after the game. “The fans, they were huge. For me, being able to just see more than a couple hundred people for the first time in I don’t know how long was a cool experience, just being able to feed off their energy was huge. I think that played a huge role in our win today. I’m going to be looking forward to those guys coming back out and doing the same thing next week, because we’re going to need them. We’re going to need them for sure.”

As was the case for last week’s game, seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout the stadium. An additional number of guests will be in attendance, including invited frontline healthcare workers and first responders, as well as a league-mandated allotment for the visiting team.

Importantly for fans who would like to watch the team host its first conference championship game since 2007, tickets will not be able to be resold or transferred and all tickets will be mobile. Season ticket holders who purchased the tickets are responsible for coordinating all attendees within their pod, since entry to the game will be via a mobile ticket scan on the purchaser’s mobile device. The team expects season ticket holders will attend the game with members of their household.