Packers Add Versatile, Athletic Dafney to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed tight end Dominique Dafney to the practice squad on Monday.

The well-traveled Dafney started his career at Iowa Western Community College in 2016 and played special teams at Iowa in 2017 and 2018 before finishing his career at Indiana State in 2019.

A receiver at Indiana State, Dafney ranked No. 2 on the team with 439 rushing yards after carrying the ball during the final four games of the season out of the wildcat package. For the season, he scored seven touchdowns (six rushing and one receiving) and had 635 all-purpose yards (439 rushing yards plus 196 receiving on 15 catches). Dafney was named second-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference at fullback as well as to the MVFC all-newcomer team and the MVFC academic honor roll.

Dafney closed his collegiate career in style by rushing for 244 yards and scoring five touchdowns at Missouri State to end the season. It was the fourth-most rushing yards in program history.

“It means everything to me to go out there and show what I could do,” he said after the game. “Whether it’s receiver, running back, quarterback, whatever? A dude from Iowa can go down on the football field and I can do what I can do. The fact that they believed in me means everything.”

An undrafted free agent from the same school that produced Robert Tonyan, he signed with the Colts on Aug. 26 and was released on Sept. 8.

The Packers are listed Dafney at 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds; the Colts listed him at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. He had a strong pro day with a 4.61 in the 40 and a 35-inch vertical jump.

Dafney will wear No. 49 for the Packers.