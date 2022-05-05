Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Packers Sign First-Round Pick Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt and the rest of the Green Bay Packers' draft picks and undrafted free agents will report for rookie minicamp on Thursday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ rookies are gathering on Thursday for the start of rookie minicamp. For Devonte Wyatt, it will be an especially meaningful day.

According to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter, Wyatt – the second of the team’s first-round picks – has agreed to terms on his first NFL contract. The contracts for draft picks are slotted, so the terms aren’t a surprise: four years and $12.861 million, which includes a $6.534 million signing bonus. The contract is fully guaranteed. There also will be a fifth-year team option that the team can exercise.

Wyatt’s Year 1 cap number will be almost $2.338 million.

Wyatt not only is the first member of the Packers' draft class to sign, but he is the first first-round pick in the league to sign.

The Packers drafted 11 players last week. Among them is Wyatt’s Georgia sidekick, No. 22 overall selection Quay Walker. His four-year deal will be worth $13.842 million and include a $7.247 million signing bonus. His contract will be fully guaranteed, as well.

“I’ll be honest with you, man, it’s amazing,” Wyatt said after being drafted. “It’s a blessing. Getting drafted with a teammate and already having teammate that’s already down there, so I’m very happy, I’m very confident. I’m ready to go ball.”

Wyatt started all 24 games during his final two seasons. He was a key part of the national championship defense with 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. According to Pro Football Focus, there are 80 defensive linemen in this draft class who rushed the passer more than 220 times. Wyatt finished 12th in PFF’s pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

Among the first phone calls Wyatt received was from standout Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

“I grew up watching Kenny,” Wyatt said. “He was like my No. 1, top-two defensive tackle. Just getting that call from him, I was just happy. I felt welcome already. It’s just an amazing feeling to have that type of caliber of player to call you. Kenny is definitely one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL.”

