Packers Sign Former Vikings Safety to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed rookie safety Mike Brown to their practice squad on Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio), Brown spent training camp with the Vikings but was released among their final cuts despite leading the team with 13 tackles and adding two more on special teams.

In college, he was a three-year starter who finished his career with 196 tackles, including 15.5 for losses, along with four interceptions and 10 passes defensed. He had a career-high three interceptions in 2019. He took two of those back for touchdowns, tied for No. 1 in the nation.

As a senior, he had 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for losses and one pass breakup on defense and was a stalwart on special teams, where he played 161 snaps and recorded two tackles.

Listed as a safety, most of his collegiate snaps came from the slot, though he lined up here, there and everywhere while playing in every game over five seasons for the Redhawks.

“Just stay true to who you are and don't forget why you're here, which is to work hard,” he said before his senior season. “You got here by working hard so, as long as you work hard and do the right things, then everything will work out how you want it to.”

At pro day before the 2022 draft, he measured 6-foot 5/8 and 218 pounds. He ran a 4.59 in the 40.

As a senior at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, he helped the school win the Division 4 state championship by scoring the game-winning touchdown. He picked off eight passes for the season.

The Packers have seven safeties under contract, with starters Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, veteran additions Dallin Leavitt and Rudy Ford, and rookie Tariq Carpenter on the 53-man roster and Brown joining Micah Abernathy on the practice squad.