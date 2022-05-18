Packers Sign Long Snapper, Keep Enormous Offensive Tackle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – To make room on their roster for undrafted rookie long snapper Jack Coco, the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday released undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson.

Coco was Georgia Tech’s long snapper in 2018, 2019 and 2020, doing the snapping only on field goals and extra points, before focusing on tight end for his senior season.

“He’s just so determined,” Lewis Caralla, Georgia Tech’s head strength and conditioning coach, said on Wednesday morning. “He’s a relentless worker. He just outworked everyone, period.”

Johnson played at four colleges before getting his brief opportunity in Green Bay. Johnson started his career at Rhode Island in 2016 and Arizona Western in 2017 before spending three years at Tennessee. With the Vols, he started 11 games at left guard in 2018 and five games at left tackle in 2020.

A graduate transfer, Johnson finished his collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he allowed only one sack in 11 starts at left tackle. However, his 10 penalties were seventh-most among the offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, according to Pro Football Focus.

He did not go through testing prior to the draft due to an injury and wasn’t available for the rookie camp, either.

The Packers instead will give a longer look to Caleb Jones, an undrafted offensive tackle from Indiana.

At 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds, Jones is a mountain of a man. He was even bigger in 2020, when he played at 395 pounds. He’s got a long way to go to make the 53-man roster. If he does, he could be the biggest player in Packers history.

Pro Football Reference has weight data going back to 1991. The heaviest to play in a game for the team was defensive tackle Anthony Rush, who at 361 pounds played in one game for the team in 2020. In fact, according to Stathead.com, only two players in the NFL have played in a game with a listed weight of more than 370 pounds over the past three decades: offensive tackles Trent Brown (380) and Aaron Gibson (375).

Jones gave up seven sacks during his senior season, according to PFF. He is not a great athlete, with a 5.59 in the 40-year dash, but he is huge, with 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan. By contrast, third-round pick Sean Rhyan, a three-year starting left tackle at UCLA, has 32 3/8-inch arms and an 80 1/8-inch wingspan.

The Packers’ 14 Undrafted Free Agents

Running Backs: Tyler Goodson and B.J. Baylor

Interior Offensive Line: Cole Schneider and George Moore

Offensive Tackles: Jahmir Johnson and Caleb Jones

Receiver: Wisconsin’s Danny Davis

Defensive Linemen: Akial Byers and Hauati Pututau

Inside Linebackers: Ellis Brooks, Caliph Brice

Outside Linebacker: Chauncey Manac

Defensive Backs: CB Raleigh Texada, S Tre Sterling