Packers Release Dolegala, Add Cornerback

Get to know Rojesterman Farris, who started 44 games in four seasons at Hawaii.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There will be no happy homecoming for Buffalo-area native Jake Dolegala. The Green Bay Packers released their No. 4 quarterback – a sure sign they’re pleased with the progress of Jordan Love’s throwing shoulder – a day before closing the preseason at the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Packers filled the roster spot with yet another late addition at cornerback, Rojesterman Farris. He follows the signings of Dominique Martin (since released) on Aug. 12 and Stephen Denmark on Wednesday.

Farris went undrafted out of Hawaii last year. He was with the Atlanta Falcons for the start of training camp last year but was released before the first practice. This year, he was on the Chicago Bears’ offseason roster and spent a couple weeks with the Denver Broncos for training camp. In one preseason game with the Broncos, he played 25 snaps and wasn’t targeted in eight plays of coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Farris is listed at 5-foot-11. Because of COVID, he did not have a pro day.

In 53 games at Hawaii, he started 44 times and recorded four interceptions and 28 passes defensed. He was an honorable mention on the all-Mountain West team as a junior (one interception, 11 breakups) and senior (one interception, 10 breakups). That interception in 2019 was a 100-yard pick-six.

“He does a really good job at the line of scrimmage. He has tremendous long speed. He’s got good length. He’s got really long arms,” his defensive coordinator at Hawaii, Corey Batoon, told the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

“You saw the flourish as a lock-down guy. You never had to worry about him on that side. I thought he played really, really well his senior year. His junior year, too. … If somebody gets him into (an NFL) camp, they’re going to be very happy with what he brings to the table. That’s all he needs is a chance. He’s so gifted in terms of attributes you need to be successful at that level. If he gets an opportunity, he’ll do a great job with it.”

Farris is from Coral Springs, Fla. How did he get to Hawaii? During a signing ceremony at his high school, he was about to commit to Wagner College, an FCS school in New York.

“I was sitting at the table, and the next thing I know my dad was on the phone,” Farris told Hawaii Warrior World. “I’m looking at him, mad as hell, like, ‘C’mon, bro, it’s my day,’ and we’re taking pictures. The next thing I know I’m looking at him (as) he walks over to me at the table. I’ve got the papers in front of me, my pen, he leans over and says, ‘Don’t sign anything. Hawaii just offered you.’ I was like, ‘oh, wow.’ I always wanted to play D-I. I was like, ‘this is an opportunity of a lifetime,’ so I took it.”

It was a “blind date,” as Farris put it; he didn’t even take a visit to Hawaii.

Oh, and about his name. That’s also his father’s name. Farris’ grandmother created it from the names Roy, Jeff, Terry and Sherman. “100 percent, we’re the only Rojestermans in the world.”