Packers Somehow Land Only Two on ‘Top 100 Players’ List

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are among the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders, with general manager Brian Gutekunst assembling a potentially superb defense around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the Packers have only two players in the “Top 100 Players of 2022” list allegedly “determined solely by the players themselves.”

Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be revealed somewhere in the top 20 when the three-hour finale airs on Sunday night (7 p.m. Central on NFL Network). Rodgers is one of four quarterbacks in the top 20, joined by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

The only other Packers player is linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who debuted at No. 49. An incredible story, Campbell went from bargain-bin veteran addition last offseason to first-team All-Pro. Among off-the-ball linebackers, Shaquille Leonard of the Colts and Micah Parsons of the Cowboys are in the top 20, and the Rams’ Bobby Wagner (29th) and the 49ers’ Fred Warner (47th) also are ahead of Campbell.

And that’s it, an oddly low number for a team with the fourth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at SI Sportsbook and the fifth-shortest at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Not on the list:

- Running back Aaron Jones, despite his three consecutive season of 1,100 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns. Bears running back David Montgomery, with a career average of 3.9 yards per carry, was 98th. Jones and Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 rushing yards, 40-plus rushing touchdowns and a 5.0-yard average in their first five seasons. Jones was 30th last year.

- Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, despite ranking second among edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26.0 percent) last year, according to PFF. Buffalo’s Von Miller (No. 93), Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett (No. 86), Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (No. 78), Carolina’s Brian Burns (No. 76), New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan (No. 69), Las Vegas’ Chandler Jones (No. 62), Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby (No. 59), New England’s Matthew Judon (No. 52), Chicago’s Robert Quinn (No. 48), Chargers’ Joey Bosa (No. 30), San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (No. 25) and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (both top 20) were all deemed better than Gary.

- Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, despite making the Pro Bowl two of the last three seasons as a premier three-down defender. Last season, Clark ranked sixth in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity among interior defenders, just behind Aaron Donald (four) and J.J. Watt (fifth).

- Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins might have made it had they not been injured last season. Same for cornerback Jaire Alexander. Bakhtiari and Alexander were All-Pros in 2020; Bakhtiari was 36th last year (but first among offensive linemen) and Alexander was 41st.

In the NFC North, the Vikings and Bears have three and the Lions have zero.

There are more former Packers on the list than current Packers. Receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in February, is in the top 20. Bills safety Micah Hyde is 50th and Chargers center Corey Linsley is 60th.