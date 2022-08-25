Packers Somehow Land Only Two on ‘Top 100 Players’ List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are among the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders, with general manager Brian Gutekunst assembling a potentially superb defense around quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
However, the Packers have only two players in the “Top 100 Players of 2022” list allegedly “determined solely by the players themselves.”
Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be revealed somewhere in the top 20 when the three-hour finale airs on Sunday night (7 p.m. Central on NFL Network). Rodgers is one of four quarterbacks in the top 20, joined by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.
The only other Packers player is linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who debuted at No. 49. An incredible story, Campbell went from bargain-bin veteran addition last offseason to first-team All-Pro. Among off-the-ball linebackers, Shaquille Leonard of the Colts and Micah Parsons of the Cowboys are in the top 20, and the Rams’ Bobby Wagner (29th) and the 49ers’ Fred Warner (47th) also are ahead of Campbell.
And that’s it, an oddly low number for a team with the fourth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at SI Sportsbook and the fifth-shortest at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Not on the list:
- Running back Aaron Jones, despite his three consecutive season of 1,100 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns. Bears running back David Montgomery, with a career average of 3.9 yards per carry, was 98th. Jones and Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history with at least 4,000 rushing yards, 40-plus rushing touchdowns and a 5.0-yard average in their first five seasons. Jones was 30th last year.
- Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, despite ranking second among edge defenders in pressures (81) and pass-rush win rate (26.0 percent) last year, according to PFF. Buffalo’s Von Miller (No. 93), Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett (No. 86), Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (No. 78), Carolina’s Brian Burns (No. 76), New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan (No. 69), Las Vegas’ Chandler Jones (No. 62), Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby (No. 59), New England’s Matthew Judon (No. 52), Chicago’s Robert Quinn (No. 48), Chargers’ Joey Bosa (No. 30), San Francisco’s Nick Bosa (No. 25) and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (both top 20) were all deemed better than Gary.
- Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, despite making the Pro Bowl two of the last three seasons as a premier three-down defender. Last season, Clark ranked sixth in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity among interior defenders, just behind Aaron Donald (four) and J.J. Watt (fifth).
- Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins might have made it had they not been injured last season. Same for cornerback Jaire Alexander. Bakhtiari and Alexander were All-Pros in 2020; Bakhtiari was 36th last year (but first among offensive linemen) and Alexander was 41st.
In the NFC North, the Vikings and Bears have three and the Lions have zero.
There are more former Packers on the list than current Packers. Receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Raiders in February, is in the top 20. Bills safety Micah Hyde is 50th and Chargers center Corey Linsley is 60th.
Seven Packers Bubble Battles
Running Back
Tyler Goodson (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (2): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon. Bubble (2): Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson.
Analysis: Based on Kylin Hill’s on-the-field rehab workouts, the second-year back should be back after his four-week PUP stint. So, the Packers could simply roll into the season with Jones and Dillon and take advantage of practice squad rules to elevate Taylor or Goodson until Hill is back on the 53. General manager Brian Gutekunst covets the ability to pass protect as that third back, but Goodson’s open-field burst is impossible to ignore. He showed it in three seasons at Iowa and he’s shown it throughout the summer. Taylor offers the more well-rounded game and produced at Detroit in last year’s finale.
Receiver
Juwann Winfree (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (6): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs. Bubble (2): Juwann Winfree, Samori Toure.
Analysis: Everyone loves the new guy, and that means everyone ignores the old guy. Not Aaron Rodgers. After the first day of camp, he said of Winfree: “I wouldn’t be surprised if 88’s over there going, ‘Hey, I’m a pretty damn good football player. Don’t forget about me.’ I think he definitely is going to put himself in a position to have an impact.” Winfree, a sixth-round pick by the Broncos in 2019, was given some early first-team snaps but those opportunities have largely vanished. Still, he’s had a productive preseason and has been a No. 1 on some of the units on special teams. Toure had a deep drop in the rain vs. the Saints but has had a quietly steady camp. And in the constant quest for upside, draft picks tend to get the benefit of the doubt over players in their fourth training camp.
Offensive Line
Caleb Jones (USA Today Sports Images)
Locks (9): David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson, Royce Newman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom. Bubble (2): Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker.
Analysis: The Packers have to account for the great unknown that is Bakhtiari’s knee. While he will be on the Week 1 roster, will he be in the starting lineup or just taking up space on the 53 as he continues his comeback? Jones, an undrafted free agent, has taken second-team reps for most of the summer. Walker, a seventh-round pick, has struggled in practice and has not played in a game due to a foot injury. Jones appears to be miles ahead in this battle but perhaps Walker can change the conversation in his preseason debut.
Defensive Line
Jack Heflin (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (5): Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt. Bubble (2): Jack Heflin, Jonathan Ford.
Analysis: The Packers could go into the season with a five-man rotation and hope to fortify the group by stashing Heflin, Ford or even Chris Slayton on the practice squad. Heflin, who made it as an undrafted free agent last year, has had a good camp. If it’s about keeping the best 53 players, Heflin would be in that group. And, at least for now, if you needed to win a game by making a stop on fourth down, you might want Heflin over Wyatt. Ford’s status as a seventh-round pick could factor in the decision, too.
Outside Linebacker
Tipa Galeai (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (4): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare. Bubble (3): Tipa Galeai, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones.
Analysis: This is the biggest battle in camp. It’s been a revolving door on the second unit for the last couple weeks. One day, it’s Garvin and Galeai. The next day, it’s Garvin and Hamilton. On Tuesday, it was Garvin and Enagbare, the rookie fifth-round pick. They’ve all had their moments, especially during the joint practices vs. the Saints. “I think it’s a very tight battle and, hopefully over the next two days, it helps clarify itself a little bit easier for us to help make those tough decisions,” LaFleur said. One thing LaFleur noted was special teams. Galeai is a No. 1 on all four phases. Presumably, that means he’ll make it, which would make it Jones vs. Hamilton for a potential sixth spot.
Cornerback
Rico Gafford (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (5): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Shemar-Jean Charles. Bubble (2): Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas.
Analysis: All summer, it’s been Jean-Charles and Gafford as the cornerbacks and Nixon as the slot with the No. 2 defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Gafford has given up 4-of-6 passing for 78 yards in the two preseason games while Thomas has allowed 1-of-6 for 8 yards. Gafford didn’t practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. He is unbelievably fast but is undersized. Thomas is almost 6-foot and no slouch from a speed perspective.
Safety
Innis Gaines (USA Today Sports Images)
Apparent locks (3): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Shawn Davis, Dallin Leavitt*. Bubble (3): Tariq Carpenter, Micah Abernathy, Innis Gaines.
Analysis: Vernon Scott’s shoulder injury and subsequent release has really shaken up this group. Davis became the next next-man-up but was replaced by Douglas on Tuesday. Davis, a No. 1 on special teams, probably is safe. Leavitt suffered a shoulder injury vs. the 49ers but has been going hard during on-the-field rehab. He’ll make the 53; will he stay there or go to injured reserve on Wednesday? With Carpenter and Gaines also injured, Abernathy was signed for depth and has repeatedly taken advantage of his opportunities. Carpenter, a potential-packed seventh-rounder, and Gaines, who has been given some looks in the slot, returned to practice this week. Davis and Abernathy probably will start vs. the Chiefs and Carpenter and Gaines will enter in relief.