Packers’ Strength of Schedule Ranks in Middle of Pack

Here is how the Green Bay Packers' schedule stacks up based on 2022 projected win totals.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tired: Computing strength of scheduled based on the past season’s records. Wired: Computing strength of schedule based on projected win totals.

That was the approach taken here. Based on the over/under win totals at DraftKings, the Green Bay Packers’ 17 opponents for the 2022 NFL season have a projected .498 winning percentage. That is tied for the 18th-most difficult schedule.

Based on the NFL’s annual schedule rotation, Green Bay will face the four teams from the NFC East and the four teams from the AFC East. Of those eight matchups, only the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills are projected to have winning records. That offsets playing a first-place schedule and a Game 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

Sticking in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings’ opponents are projected to have a .496 winning percentage. They’re followed by the Chicago Bears at .487 and Detroit Lions at .486.

The Kansas City Chiefs are projected to face the most difficult schedule, their 17 opponents boasting a .540 winning percentage. That’s the byproduct of playing in the mighty AFC West as well as facing a first-place schedule.

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are projected the face the easiest schedule, their 17 opponents having meager .476 winning percentages.

At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are -200 to win the NFC North; the Vikings are next at +275. Green Bay is +1000 to win the Super Bowl. Only Tampa Bay (+650), Buffalo (+650) and Kansas City (+900) have shorter odds. The Rams also are +1000.

At FanDuel, the Packers are -180 to win the North; the Vikings are +280, the Bears are +850 and the Lions are +1200. To win the Super Bowl, the Bills are +650, the Buccaneers are +700, the Chiefs are +950 and the Packers and Rams are +1100.