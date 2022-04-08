SI.com Two-Round Mock Draft: Packers Take Receiver, Tight End

SI.com's Kevin Hanson, whose mock drafts are among the best in the business, checked off the boxes for the Green Bay Packers in this two-rounder.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated, Kevin Hanson had five receivers off the board before the Green Bay Packers had a chance to pick at No. 22.

Nonetheless, Hanson – one of the best mock drafters in the business – upgraded Aaron Rodgers’ group of targets in this two-round mock.

Batting leadoff at No. 22, Hanson selected Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“After trading Davante Adams, it’s clear the Packers need to upgrade their receiving corps, given that their top receivers are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers,” Hanson wrote. “Dotson creates separation with his nuanced route-running and quickness, has outstanding hands and is elusive in the open field even though he won’t break a lot of tackles. Dotson finished his final season at Penn State with 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns and added value as a punt returner.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, Dotson had only two drops despite being heavily targeted. He averaged 7.4 yards after the catch in 2019, 7.5 in 2020 and 5.5 in 2021.

At 5-foot-10 5/8, he ran his 40 in 4.43 seconds with a 36-inch vertical jump at the Scouting Combine.

At No. 28, the Packers landed Minnesota edge defender Boye Mafe. He had seven sacks as a senior, then aced the Scouting Combine with a 4.53 time in the 40 at 261 pounds.

“Mafe is an ascending prospect who has generated plenty of momentum throughout the predraft process and could sneak into the back end of Round 1,” Hanson wrote. “He would make sense here after Za’Darius Smith joined the division-rival Vikings in free agency. After turning heads at the Senior Bowl, Mafe showed off elite athleticism at the combine with a 4.53 40-yard dash (1.59 10-yard split) and explosive jumps (38" vertical and 10'5" broad).”

In the second round of his mock, the Packers took a sure-handed tight end and an ultra-athletic offensive tackle.

