Packers Tender ‘Star’ Defender Sullivan

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have tendered restricted free agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan, a source told Packer Central.

While big-play tight end Robert Tonyan received the second-round tender, Sullivan was given the right-of-first-refusal tender that’s worth $2.133 million. That tender allows the Packers to match any offer given to the team’s understatedly solid slot defender but they would not receive any compensation should he sign elsewhere.

Sullivan replaced veteran Tramon Williams in the lineup in 2020 and had a quality season. Manning the slot for all 16 games, he recorded 40 tackles, one interception and finished fourth on the team with six passes defensed. According to Pro Football Focus and its best estimation of coverage responsibilities, of the 32 corners who played at least 160 coverage snaps from the slot, Sullivan ranked 10th in passer rating (89.6), 12th with 1.13 yards per coverage snap and second with 10.8 snaps per reception allowed.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Sullivan gave up a 58.3 percent completion rate this season compared to 28.6 percent in 2019, when he was mostly a sixth defensive back. Jared Goff and Tom Brady went after him in the playoffs, though Sullivan recovered after a rough start in the championship game.

The nickel corner – the “star” position in new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s defense – is really a starter in today’s NFL. Sullivan played 71 percent of the defensive snaps in 2020.

“I know from a defensive standpoint, you better have pass rushers and you better have really good DBs,” Barry said. “Specifically that nickel position, that star position, I think it’s vital. I’m from the school that I think you can’t have enough guys that are potential nickels.”

Cornerback is a major need for the Packers, so this was a key move. Jaire Alexander is a Pro Bowler and budding star, but Kevin King is headed to free agency after a miserable fourth season and Josh Jackson is coming off a third season in which he was banished to the inactives list for the playoffs. With Alexander and Sullivan, plus safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, Green Bay has 80 percent of its secondary ready to go.

Sullivan went undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018. After opening the season on Philadelphia’s practice squad, he was promoted to the 53-man roster and played in five games, including one start. The Eagles released him after the 2019 draft. Green Bay signed him, one of the quietly strong moves by general manager Brian Gutekunst in addition to the splash signings in free agency.

At Georgia State, he was one of 13 finalists for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman.

“People don’t realize the games are 90 percent mental,” Sullivan said. “It’s all in your preparation. Can you get the information you need pre-snap and then, post-snap, what can you do with it? Physically, skill-set-wise, you’re good enough. That’s why you’re here in the league. That’s going to take care of itself. It’s how can you process information? That’s what separates the Aaron Rodgers from the rest of the quarterbacks in the league or the top cornerback or the top safety. It’s how well can you process the information and react? That’s all it comes down to.”