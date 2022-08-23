Packers Trade Van Lanen, Release Scott, Put Hill on PUP

The Green Bay Packers reached the 80-man roster limit on Tuesday by making three noteworthy transactions.

First, they traded offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plus, running back Kylin Hill will open the regular season on the physically unable to perform list and safety Vernon Scott was released with the shoulder injury sustained on Friday against the Saints.

Van Lanen ran with the starters for most of the offseason but had fallen into the second unit, rotating between left tackle, left guard and right tackle. With Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari on the comeback trail, a unit that had been weak throughout camp could be dealing with a position of strength.

A native of nearby Suamico, Wis., who played at Wisconsin, Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick last year. He played in only one offensive snap as a rookie, a kneeldown to run out a late-season victory over the Vikings.

Hill will miss at least the first four games of the regular season due to the ACL injury sustained at Arizona last season. He has been going hard during his rehab but that opens the door for Patrick Taylor or Tyler Goodson to be the third man in the backfield.

The injury to Scott was a blow given he had ascended into the No. 3 role following a productive series of practices.

Shawn Davis would appear to be the No 3, though Dallin Leavitt has been doing on-the-field rehab following a shoulder injury. Rookie Tariq Carpenter is back following a knee injury and Micah Abernathy has been a standout as an injury replacement.