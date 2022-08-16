Packers Training Camp Injury Report: First Joint Practice vs. Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan and receiver Christian Watson, all of whom were activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, will not be full participants during this week’s joint practices against the Saints.

Instead, they will be limited to individual drills, coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s practice.

These will be a big couple days, especially for the starters, who will get about half the 11-on-11 reps, with all sorts of situational focuses ranging from first-and-10 to third down to red zone. Green Bay’s young receivers and revamped offensive line will be put to the test by New Orleans’ tremendous secondary and strong pass rush, just as the Saints’ excellent trio of receivers will be put to the test by cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas.

“First of all, it’s a great opportunity,” LaFleur said. “It’s much more controlled [than a preseason game]. Getting a different look is important because there’s not like there’s a lot of game-planning prior to these practices. It really forces you to hone in on your rules and follow your rules as a player. Throughout the course of the season, there’s going to be a lot of unscouted looks, so it makes you stay sharp on what your rules and responsibilities are.”

LaFleur said there would not be any one-on-one drills on Tuesday for fear of those spirited battles sparking fights. He and Saints coach Dennis Allen will “reassess” that thinking for Wednesday.

“I think a lot of the issues sometimes stem in those periods,” LaFleur said. “These guys are competitors, man, and that’s what we love them. But sometimes that’s where tempers start to flare and you see it carry over. Just thought it was best to operate that we are, where we go right to team (drills). We’re on the same page.”

Before practice, the Packers released tight end Dominique Dafney, rookie running back B.J. Baylor. rookie lineman George Moore and rookie linebacker Ellis Brooks. That gets them to 84 players, one beneath the 85-man limit by the deadline.

Jenkins worked as the No. 1 right tackle on Monday, a low-tempo, non-contact, half-speed practice. That didn’t mean Jenkins would play right tackle when fully cleared, LaFleur said, though that is the biggest question mark on Green Bay’s line.

The Packers will practice against the Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing them in a preseason matchup on Friday at Lambeau Field.

Tuesday’s Packers Injury Report

New injuries: None.

Returned to practice: None.

Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Tariq Carpenter (knee), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), CB Donte Vaughn (hamstring), S Innis Gaines (hamstring), C Cole Schneider (ankle), DT Akial Byers (toe).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).