Skip to main content

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 10

Cornerback Keisean Nixon will make his training camp debut after missing the first nine practices with a groin injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon has been activated from the non-football injury list and is making his training camp debut on Sunday.

Nixon had missed the first nine practices of training camp after spending the offseason as the fourth cornerback behind the starting trio of Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas.

“He has a skill-set to play the position, and he’s a versatile enough guy to where he can kick inside and play nickel,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “And then he gives you a lot of value on special teams, as well. So, he’s a guy that we’re excited to get back and hopefully he can pick up where he left off.”

In 40 career games with the Raiders, he broke up only one pass. Pro Football Focus charged him with 19 completions in 24 targets (79.2 percent) in three seasons. Last season, he played in 11 games (one start) and played 80 snaps on defense.

With Nixon back on the practice field, he’ll rejoin the battle with Shemar Jean-Charles to be the next man up at corner.

“There’s a big opportunity here,” Nixon said during OTAs.

His experience on special teams with three years alongside Rich Bisaccia should help in his pursuit of a spot on the roster. Reconnecting with Bisaccia, Green Bay’s first-year special teams coordinator, is a big reason why Nixon signed with the Packers in free agency.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_18826836(1)
Play

Highlights From Packers Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 6, 2022 2:05 AM EDT
Packer Central
USATSI_18343078
Play

Savage Doesn’t Think Hamstring Is ‘Concern’

By Bill HuberAug 5, 2022 11:41 PM EDT
Packer Central
IMG_5914
Play

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 5, 2022 8:47 PM EDT
Packer Central

“He’s going to be himself and it’s going to be 100 percent authentic,” he said. “You either like it or you’re not, but he’s not going to change his ways for anybody. He’s one of the reasons why I chose to come here. I had a couple options but I’m comfortable coming here with Rich. And they win here and it’s a great organization, so it was a no-brainer.”

Here is Sunday’s injury report. Safety Darnell Savage is out with the hamstring injury sustained on Family Night but it is not a long-term concern. Receiver Malik Taylor also made his camp debut, wearing a red, no-contact jersey.

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New Injuries: S Innis Gaines (hamstring), WR Randall Cobb (rest).

Returned to practice: CB Keisean Nixon (groin), RB Patrick Taylor (groin), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad).

Non-Football Injury List: Empty.

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_18818570
News

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 10

By Bill Huber29 minutes ago
USATSI_18802680
News

Passing Game’s In Good Hands With Dillon

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_18830318(1)
News

‘Worth the Wait’: Butler Enshrined in Hall of Fame

By Bill Huber4 hours ago
USATSI_18826851
News

Green Bay Packers Roster Projection 2.0

By Bill Huber15 hours ago
scott
News

Savage’s Injury Reopens Door for Scott

By Bill HuberAug 6, 2022 11:14 AM EDT
USATSI_18826836(1)
News

Highlights From Packers Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 6, 2022 2:05 AM EDT
USATSI_18343078
News

Savage Doesn’t Think Hamstring Is ‘Concern’

By Bill HuberAug 5, 2022 11:41 PM EDT
IMG_5914
News

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 5, 2022 8:47 PM EDT
USATSI_18763108(2)
News

Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Family Night

By Bill HuberAug 5, 2022 8:23 PM EDT