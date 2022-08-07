Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon has been activated from the non-football injury list and is making his training camp debut on Sunday.

Nixon had missed the first nine practices of training camp after spending the offseason as the fourth cornerback behind the starting trio of Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas.

“He has a skill-set to play the position, and he’s a versatile enough guy to where he can kick inside and play nickel,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “And then he gives you a lot of value on special teams, as well. So, he’s a guy that we’re excited to get back and hopefully he can pick up where he left off.”

In 40 career games with the Raiders, he broke up only one pass. Pro Football Focus charged him with 19 completions in 24 targets (79.2 percent) in three seasons. Last season, he played in 11 games (one start) and played 80 snaps on defense.

With Nixon back on the practice field, he’ll rejoin the battle with Shemar Jean-Charles to be the next man up at corner.

“There’s a big opportunity here,” Nixon said during OTAs.

His experience on special teams with three years alongside Rich Bisaccia should help in his pursuit of a spot on the roster. Reconnecting with Bisaccia, Green Bay’s first-year special teams coordinator, is a big reason why Nixon signed with the Packers in free agency.

“He’s going to be himself and it’s going to be 100 percent authentic,” he said. “You either like it or you’re not, but he’s not going to change his ways for anybody. He’s one of the reasons why I chose to come here. I had a couple options but I’m comfortable coming here with Rich. And they win here and it’s a great organization, so it was a no-brainer.”

Here is Sunday’s injury report. Safety Darnell Savage is out with the hamstring injury sustained on Family Night but it is not a long-term concern. Receiver Malik Taylor also made his camp debut, wearing a red, no-contact jersey.

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

New Injuries: S Innis Gaines (hamstring), WR Randall Cobb (rest).

Returned to practice: CB Keisean Nixon (groin), RB Patrick Taylor (groin), OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Old injuries: S Darnell Savage (hamstring), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad).

Non-Football Injury List: Empty.

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).

Related Stories