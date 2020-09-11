SI.com
Packers-Vikings Friday Injury Report: Turner Doubtful

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Billy Turner, who is listed as the starting right tackle for the Green Bay Packers, is doubtful for Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings, coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.

Turner practiced a bit on Thursday but did not work on Friday due to a knee injury.

LaFleur’s primary options to start would be veteran right tackle Rick Wagner or either of his starting guards, Elgton Jenkins or Lane Taylor.

Wagner, with 87 starts under his belt, was signed one day before the Packers lost standout starter Bryan Bulaga to the Chargers in free agency. An injury early in camp seemingly knocked him out of the starting conversation. However, Wagner is off the injury report.

“There were certainly some challenges there,” LaFleur said on Friday of Wagner’s injury, which kept him off the field for a week. “Anytime you’re not out on the grass and not getting those meaningful reps, it does set you back. But Rick’s a pro. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. He’s started a lot of games in this league and he’s done it at a high level. So, it’s more or less one of those things that we’re again trying to find the best five to go out there and compete against a very good Minnesota Vikings defense.”

Turner started all 16 games last season and played 98.1 percent of the snaps, the highest rate for any player on offense or defense.

Also doubtful is defensive tackle Montravius Adams. Safety Raven Greene was limited participation all week and is questionable.

Friday's Injury Report

PACKERS

Out: OLB Randy Ramsey (groin).

Doubtful: T/G Billy Turner (knee), DT Montravius Adams (toe).

Questionable: S Raven Greene (groin).

VIKINGS

None.

