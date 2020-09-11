SI.com
Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Packers-Vikings X-Factors

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You know the main characters and themes for Sunday’s season-opening game between the Green Bay Packers. Going just a bit off the beaten path, here are two X-factors that could play a key role in this rivalry showdown.

Green Bay: Tyler Ervin

In four NFL seasons, Ervin has touched the ball 22 times on offense. That’s it. Twenty-two. For all the talk about Year 1-to-Year 2 jumps, or even Year 2 to Year 3, who’s ever made a Year 5 jump?

Ervin, however, has set himself up to be a weapon on more than just special teams. His short-area quickness is something the Packers haven’t had since Randall Cobb.

“‘Swerve’ can do it all,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday. “We had negative punt-return yards, ‘Swerve’ came in and had like 50 yards in return yardage the first game he was here. Got us out of the hole. I think everybody was happy about that. And then we saw what he could do in space and became a bigger part of our offense.

“I remember there was a lot conversation about next year and we had to really think about how he can get the ball in space with a few more opportunities. As you’ve seen through training camp, he’s lined up at a lot of different positions. He’s played some receiver stuff, he’s played in the backfield. We’ve given him the ball, we’ve thrown him the ball. He’s a very versatile guy. He’s so quick in short spaces, we’re going to continue to find opportunities for him.”

In four seasons, Ervin has only one play of longer than 10-yards from scrimmage. Nonetheless, he won’t catch Vikings coach Mike Zimmer by surprise. Ervin seems to be at the forefront of the defensive game plan.

“There’s so many things they can do with him with the rockets and put him in the backfield, catching the ball, screens, use him as a wide receiver,” Zimmer said, continuing in the accompanying video with how Irvin will create personnel issues.

Minnesota: Kyle Rudolph

With running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings have one of the best running backs in the NFL. With Adam Thielen, they have a former Pro Bowler at receiver. However, they shipped top receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo in a pre-draft trade. The receiver selected to replace him, Justin Jefferson, might be behind because of the elimination of offseason practices, the delayed start to training camp, and the lack of a preseason.

That means the venerable Rudolph probably will be front and center in quarterback Kirk Cousins’ progressions. Rudolph, who will turn 31 in November, hasn’t averaged even 10 yards per catch the past three seasons. Last year, he caught 39 passes for 367 yards – a meager 9.4 yards per reception – but scored six touchdowns.

Last season, Green Bay allowed opposing tight ends to catch 77 passes, the 11th-most in the league. It allowed a meager four catches for 16 yards in the two games against Rudolph last year but 14 catches (in 15 targets) for 135 yards in 2018.

“He’s a big, physical tight end,” safety Adrian Amos said. “He knows how to use his body and he has a large catch radius. So, put the ball near him and he’s going to go get it.”

