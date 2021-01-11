Packers vs. Rams: Common Opponents

While the Packers had the better record in common matchups, the Rams did beat the Buccaneers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Los Angeles Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 29-27 midway through the 2018 season. Todd Gurley had 195 total yards and one touchdown and Aaron Donald had two sacks for the Rams, while Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander put himself on the map with five passes defensed.

That game won’t mean a thing in the context of Saturday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field. The matchups that matter more were played in 2020.

In games against common opponents, the Packers went 4-1 and the Rams went 3-2.

Green Bay swept Chicago, beat Philadelphia and San Francisco, and got crushed at Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles beat Chicago and Philadelphia, as well. The interesting differences: It was swept by San Francisco but beat Tampa Bay.

The Rams won at the Buccaneers 27-24 on a Monday night game in Week 11. Los Angeles went absolutely nowhere on the ground with 20 rushes for 37 yards but maligned quarterback Jared Goff shredded the Bucs’ defense with 39-of-51 passing for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Cupp combined to catch 23-of-28 passes for 275 yards.

Meanwhile, their defense limited Tom Brady to 26-of-48 passing for 216 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

If that game seems to bode poorly for the Packers, then the sweep by the 49ers by scores of 24-16 and 23-20 should provide more optimism. In games played three weeks before and two weeks after the Packers crushed a watered-down 49ers lineup, Goff went a combined 38-of-69 passing for 396 yards with two touchdowns vs. three interceptions. That’s a 63.4 passer rating.

In the first game, Jimmy Garoppolo threw three touchdown passes and George Kittle caught seven passes for 109 yards. In the second game, with Nick Mullens at quarterback, the Niners rushed for 112 yards and Deebo Samuel caught 11 passes for 133 yards.

Also, both teams went 4-2 against teams that reached the playoffs. Green Bay beat Chicago twice, New Orleans and Tennessee, but lost to Tampa Bay and Indianapolis. Los Angeles beat Washington, Chicago, Seattle and Tampa Bay but lost to Buffalo and Seattle. The Rams improved to 5-2 overall by beating Seattle in Saturday’s playoff game.