Packers vs. Vikings: Three Reasons to Worry

The Green Bay Packers are consensus 13-point favorites for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings. There are reasons to be concerned, though, led by Dalvin Cook.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With an Aaron Rodgers vs. Sean Mannion matchup at quarterback, the Green Bay Packers are heavy favorites to dispatch the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

There is some precedent. In the 2012 playoffs, Minnesota starter Christian Ponder was a surprise inactive. Joe Webb got the start and was awful – 11-of-30 passing and a 54.9 passer rating – and the Packers got two touchdowns from John Kuhn for a 24-10 victory.

Nonetheless, there are three reasons to worry, including one that’s the most obvious thing on earth.

1. Cooking with Dalvin

Dalvin Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He’s fourth with 1,067 rushing yards, ninth with a 4.72-yard average and fifth with 45 missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s had big games against Green Bay, including in last season’s upset victory at Lambeau in which he carried 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns and added two catches for 63 yards and another score. Of their 49 offensive plays and 324 total yards that day, Cook accounted for 65.3 percent of the touches and 70.7 percent of the yards. Against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, Cook rushed for 205 yards, with 153 coming in the first half. He is that dominant of a player.

Without Cousins and veteran receiver Adam Thielen, in brutally cold conditions and in a game that’s critical for their playoff hopes, it’s easy to guess that the Vikings will roll with a Cook-centric game plan.

Green Bay’s run defense, meanwhile, is coming off a miserable performance against Cleveland. The Browns rushed for 219 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per try. Other than the 2019 NFC Championship debacle at San Francisco, it was the worst run-defense performance in Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as coach.

The Packers are trending the wrong way at the wrong time. After allowing 90 rushing yards or less in five consecutive games, the Packers have yielded 137 to Chicago, 143 to Baltimore and 219 to Cleveland in the three games since the bye. In those three games, the Packers are 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (166.3) and 32nd in yards allowed per carry (6.7; 1.5 yards worse than any other team).

So, expect it to be Cook to the left, Cook to the right, Cook up the middle, play-action fake to Cook and repeat.

“This group has taken pride in defending the run and stopping the run,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week. “As a whole, we’ve really played the run well this year. There were 10 plays that we really, really dissected, that was 140 yards of rushing. We corrected those, we hit those, and that’s the great thing about this group is that they take that coaching. ”

2. Strength vs. Strength

Green Bay’s offense has gotten going, fueling a four-game winning streak that has it in command of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Minnesota’s defense has suffered some key losses. The standout defensive end tandem of Danielle Hunter (pectoral) and Everson Griffen (personal) are out for the rest of the season, and big defensive tackle Michael Pierce (illness) will be inactive. That’s Minnesota’s top three on the front.

While Mike Zimmer’s unit ranks 23rd in points (24.8) and 29th in yards (379.0), it will pose some challenges.

First, Minnesota’s third-down defense is excellent. Even after the Rams converted 7-of-14 last week, the Vikings have allowed just 20-of-62 the last five games. That’s 32.3 percent – even better than their fourth-ranked mark of 35.5 percent for the season. Green Bay’s offense ranks a ho-hum 11th with a 41.7 percent conversion rate.

Second, the pass defense has improved and should challenge MVP front-runner Aaron Rodgers. Last week, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished just 21-of-37 passing for 197 yards. While he wasn’t sacked, he threw three interceptions. Rodgers enters the week ranked No. 1 in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage.

Third, turnovers come in bunches and the Vikings are hot. They’ve posted back-to-back games of three takeaways. Over the past four games, the Vikings have forced nine turnovers. For the season, the Packers have only 10 giveaways.

3. Kicking Off to Kene

Green Bay’s special teams are coming off a strong performance vs. Cleveland. Sunday will be a challenge, though. The weather will be an issue. It’s a challenge to kick a cold football. It just doesn’t travel as far. So, it’s going to be hard for Mason Crosby to keep the ball out of the hands of Minnesota’s big-play rookie returner, Kene Nwangwu.

A fourth-round draft pick, he returned kickoffs all four seasons at Iowa State with a 26.8-yard average. His one and only touchdown came as a freshman. Of the eight kickoff-return touchdowns in the NFL this season, Nwangwu has two of them. He has a 35.0-yard average, by far the best in the league. Clearly, for an outmanned team led by a backup quarterback, a big return or two would be just the ticket.

Minnesota enters the week ranked second with an average starting point of the 26.9 after a kickoff return; Green Bay is 24th with an opponent average starting point of the 25.4 after a kickoff.

“This guy can really go,” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said. “So, we have a big, big challenge and we’re up for the challenge. The guys are putting in the work.”

