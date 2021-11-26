Packers Will Face Rams with Rodgers Missing All Three Practices

As he deals with a broken pinky toe, Rodgers didn’t take any full-speed reps this week but "he'll play," coach Matt LaFleur said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did practice on Friday. After an inconsistent first half at Minnesota, he found his groove and lit up the Vikings during the second half of a narrow defeat on Sunday.

This week, the Packers will need a more complete game from Rodgers with no practice time at all.

“He’ll play,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. Rodgers was present for the 11-on-11 periods but didn’t participate.

“He was out there and relaying the calls to Jordan, just getting that practice of saying the play-calls,” LaFleur added.

As he deals with a broken pinky toe, Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and wasn’t on the field for the start of practice on Friday. While there’s a Saturday walk-through, Rodgers will face the powerful Los Angeles Rams with no full-speed practice reps.

“We have adjusted a little bit on Friday,” Rodgers said on Wednesday, when he was hopeful that he’d practice at the end of the week. “Friday is red zone, usually. We just extend a little bit of the walk-through to have some more first- and second- and third-down plays that I can walk through, but that’s the beauty of communication.

“Throughout the week last week, I was circling plays on the play sheet that I might want at least a walk-through rep of once we got later in the week. We do walk-throughs every day, and so I’m obviously taking all of those. If I’m able to practice, I’ll definitely make sure we can hit some of those first-, second- and third-down plays on Friday when it’s just the red zone, and obviously Matt (LaFleur) and Hack (Nathaniel Hackett) are very accommodating to that.”

Instead, he won’t even have those full-speed reps as the Packers face a Rams defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in opponent passer rating.

On Wednesday, Rodgers said getting through the injury is about “pain management.” Surgery could be a consideration during next week’s bye, with the procedure perhaps accelerating his recovery while not keeping him out of any games.

“Thankfully, we’ve got a great foot guy in town [Dr. Robert Anderson] – the best in the business, who everybody sends stuff to – but I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line,” Rodgers said.

Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Allen Lazard will be questionable, LaFleur noted.

