Packers Announce Preseason Schedule, Too

Three high-profile teams are on the preseason docket for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, when the NFL preseason sort of meant something, the Green Bay Packers’ exhibition slate would have been met with some anticipation.

Alas, the preseason has been boiled down to a series of JV games – super-important to sort out some spots on the depth chart and the bottom of the depth chart but irrelevant when it comes to the marquee players getting battle-ready for the regular season.

If you care, here’s the preseason schedule:

Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers. A rematch of last year’s playoff debacle in which the 49ers stunned the No. 1-seeded Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won regular-season matchups in 2020 and 2021 but the 49ers won all four playoff games this decade.

Game 2: New Orleans Saints. A rematch of last year’s Week 1 debacle in which the Saints demolished the Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville. The Saints have posted five consecutive winning seasons but will have a new coach, with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton.

Game 3: at Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch of last year’s Week 9 debacle in which Aaron Rodgers was sidelined by COVID, Jordan Love had a miserable starting debut and the special teams was responsible for a nine-point swing in a 13-7 verdict. Both teams traded their star receiver; Kansas City signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Packers went 0-3 in the preseason last year and 13-4 in the regular season. The Rams went 0-3 in the preseason and won the Super Bowl; the Bengals went 1-2 and reached the AFC.

Dates, times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.