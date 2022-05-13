Skip to main content

Packers Announce Preseason Schedule, Too

Three high-profile teams are on the preseason docket for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once upon a time, when the NFL preseason sort of meant something, the Green Bay Packers’ exhibition slate would have been met with some anticipation.

Alas, the preseason has been boiled down to a series of JV games – super-important to sort out some spots on the depth chart and the bottom of the depth chart but irrelevant when it comes to the marquee players getting battle-ready for the regular season.

If you care, here’s the preseason schedule:

Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers. A rematch of last year’s playoff debacle in which the 49ers stunned the No. 1-seeded Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won regular-season matchups in 2020 and 2021 but the 49ers won all four playoff games this decade.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Game 2: New Orleans Saints. A rematch of last year’s Week 1 debacle in which the Saints demolished the Packers 38-3 in Jacksonville. The Saints have posted five consecutive winning seasons but will have a new coach, with Dennis Allen replacing Sean Payton.

Game 3: at Kansas City Chiefs. A rematch of last year’s Week 9 debacle in which Aaron Rodgers was sidelined by COVID, Jordan Love had a miserable starting debut and the special teams was responsible for a nine-point swing in a 13-7 verdict. Both teams traded their star receiver; Kansas City signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Packers went 0-3 in the preseason last year and 13-4 in the regular season. The Rams went 0-3 in the preseason and won the Super Bowl; the Bengals went 1-2 and reached the AFC.

Dates, times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

In This Article (1)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

USATSI_17551256
News

Packers Announce Preseason Schedule, Too

By Bill Huber16 seconds ago
USATSI_17356816
News

Packers 2022 Schedule: Previewing Every Game

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_15086443
News

Packers 2022 Schedule: It’s Official, And It’s Challenging

By Bill Huber2 hours ago
USATSI_18218112
News

Packers 2022 Schedule: LaFleur’s Bye-Week Gamble

By Bill Huber5 hours ago
Christian Watson 20210918 TU TD-2
News

Packers Hope Watson Continues Throwing Block Parties

By Bill Huber23 hours ago
USATSI_13927776
News

Packers Claim Tight End With Cool Walk-On Story

By Bill HuberMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17535437
News

Packers 2022 Home Schedule: Bears in Week 2, Vikings on New Year’s Day

By Bill HuberMay 11, 2022
USATSI_11283856
News

Packers vs. McCarthy’s Cowboys in Week 10

By Bill HuberMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17444851
News

The Obviously Way-Too-Early Packers Roster Projection

By Bill HuberMay 11, 2022