Packers Won’t Tender Boyle, Will Give Love No. 2 Job

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will not tender restricted free agent quarterback Tim Boyle, a source said on Friday in confirming an NFL Network report.

The decision probably wasn’t much of a decision for general manager Brian Gutekunst. Tendering Boyle would have cost the team $2.133 million – a big chunk of change considering the team’s cap constraints. And with a first-round pick invested last year in quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers need Love to move into the backup role behind MVP Aaron Rodgers.

So, Boyle will be an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on Wednesday. With his path to playing time likely blocked in Green Bay, he’ll be looking for a shot to compete for the No. 2 position.

Boyle has grown by leaps and bounds to become a legitimate player. At Connecticut and then Eastern Kentucky, Boyle statistically had one of the worst collegiate careers for any starter in at least the past couple decades. With obvious talent, a nose-to-the-grindstone work ethic and a couple years joined to Rodgers’ hip, he made himself an intriguing quarterback prospect. But, after crushing touted former Notre Dame star DeShone Kizer to be the backup in training camp 2019, Boyle was crushed on draft night in April when he saw the Packers had drafted Love.

“I was with a good friend of mine and my two sisters out by my fire at my house,” Boyle recalled during training camp. “It was late. I can still remember it. Honestly, it’s probably a feeling I’ll never forget. Just, obviously, seeing the name ‘Jordan Love’ pop up and my heart drops a little bit.

“But, at that point, it’s out of your control and it’s time to go back to work. That’s how I approached my offseason was I don’t get paid to make those decisions. I’m here to compete and have a good timing doing it and bring some smiles to the party and be the best quarterback I can be. By no means is it Jordan’s fault or anyone’s fault. Jordan’s a great guy and we’re obviously very lucky to have him. I think at first, it was a little shocking just from an, ‘Oh, man, we got a first-round quarterback’ and all those thoughts rush into your head but then you settle down and go back to work.”

Boyle went about his business to remain Rodgers’ primary backup in 2020. Now, ready or not, it’s time for the Packers to find out what they’ve got in Love. With the elimination of offseason practices due to COVID, Love was hopelessly behind at the start of training camp. With the elimination of the preseason, Love had no chance to catch up. So, the team’s entire focus was getting Rodgers ready for the regular season. The battle for No. 2 wasn't even a contest.

Given the investment in Love, the Packers need to move him up the depth chart after he was a gameday inactive all season.

“I think it’s very important for Jordan to get as many live reps,” Gutekunst said in the accompanying video.

Love is one of six restricted free agents. Of them, only tight end Robert Tonyan is likely to be tendered. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster, safety Raven Greene and cornerback Parry Nickerson are the others.