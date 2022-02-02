Skip to main content

Adams Stars in ‘Rookie Mistake’ Commercial

Catching passes, acting and painting. There's nothing Packers receiver Davante Adams can't do.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As a route-runner, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is an artist of the highest level. That’s why he was a unanimous selection to the All-Pro team.

Did you also know Adams is an artist and actor?

On Wednesday, Snickers announced the winners of its Rookie Mistake of the Year program through a fun and engaging video series that brings together four NFL stars: Adams, Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Throughout the season, Snickers laughed along with more than 2,000 fans who shared examples of rookie mistakes they made, either through video, photo or written submissions. In the videos, the players outlined the top rookie mistakes.

Adams painted – well, probably not – some of those mistakes. Check out the video below.

Adams isn’t just slated to be the Packers’ best player in free agency. He’ll be the best player in free agency, period. When Aaron Rodgers calls Adams a future Hall of Famer, he’s not kidding. Over the last six seasons, Adams ranks No. 1 among receivers with 581 receptions (31 more than DeAndre Hopkins), 7,192 receiving yards (63 more than Julio Jones) and 69 touchdowns (nine more than Mike Evans).

Adams set franchise records with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards in 2021. He scored 11 touchdowns – seven behind last year’s league-leading total of 18 but the fifth time in six seasons that he reached double figures. The Packers went 5-0 when he had 10-plus receptions, 7-1 when he topped 100 receiving yards and 7-1 when he found the end zone.

