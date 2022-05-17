Adams Trade Looms Large in PFF’s Offseason Grade for Packers

Pro Football Focus graded the offseason for all 32 NFL teams. What grade did the Packers receiver, and how does that compare with the NFC North?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Armed with an additional $6.2 million of salary-cap space following the contract extension for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers have a few extra bucks to potentially use on a veteran addition.

It’s slim pickings in free agency but finding a difference-maker isn’t impossible. Last year, for instance, the Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on June 9. Signed to a rather minimal one-year deal worth $2 million, the Packers received All-Pro production.

“Roster building’s 365” days per year, general manager Brian Gutekunst said during the draft. “I say it all the time. I’m sure you guys get sick of it, but it really is, so we’ll see what opportunities are out there as we move forward.”

With that being said, signings like Campbell are the exception and not the rule. The best players in free agency are long gone, and the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror. With the key periods of roster building complete, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus combined PFF’s grades from the draft and free agency to help build a cumulative offseason grade.

Thanks to what he deemed a strong draft, Monson gave the Packers a B-minus.

“It’s hard to look beyond trading away Davante Adams, particularly when they didn’t want to,” Monson wrote as part of his summation. “Unlike the Tyreek Hill situation, Green Bay was actually prepared to match the contract that the Raiders were going to hand Adams, just not until they had already poisoned relations with Adams to the point he wasn’t prepared to accept it anymore. At the point Adams was determined to leave, the team did about as well as it could have in terms of compensation, but letting it get that far seems to have been an error.”

While Monson especially liked the use of a second-round pick on Christian Watson and a fourth-round pick on Romeo Doubs, “it’s hard to imagine this offense not taking a step backward,” he wrote, even with Aaron Rodgers slinging the football.

Eleven teams received a grade worse than Green Bay’s, including two of its NFC North rivals. The Detroit Lions received an A-minus.

