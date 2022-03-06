Potential Rodgers Trade Packages: Which Team Has Most to Offer?

If the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans really are the teams that want Aaron Rodgers, here is a pros-and-cons look at potential trades.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly is “truly torn” on where he wants to play during the 2022 NFL season.

A Pro Football Talk report stating Rodgers and the Packers have trade conditions worked out with three teams of Rodgers’ choosing – the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans – has come under fire. Nonetheless, if Rodgers really is “going back and forth” on where he wants to play next season, it stands to reason that he does have a solidified list of teams that want him that he is weighing.

When Rodgers returned to Green Bay just before the start of training camp last summer, it came with an agreement with general manager Brian Gutekunst that they would work together in deciding Rodgers’ future for 2022.

“The whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, that we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another,” Gutekunst said last week.

Does that mean, if Rodgers wants to be traded, that he can pick his destination? Or can Gutekunst trade him wherever he desires? Or a middle ground of Gutekunst picking one of Rodgers’ preferred teams? Gutekunst didn’t say.

Using the three teams reported by Pro Football Talk, here are the pros and cons of each.