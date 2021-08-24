Putting Athletic Gifts Together, Nijman Pushes for Roster Spot

Little more than a big bundle of potential for his first two years, Yosh Nijman's high-quality training camp has him in position to make the Packers' roster.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It took until his third training camp with the Green Bay Packers, but the raw materials possessed by Yosh Nijman have come together to produce a capable offensive tackle.

Nijman went undrafted in 2019 despite a quality resume. At Virginia Tech, he was a 32-game starter at both tackle spots. At the Scouting Combine, he showed elite traits. At 6-foot-6 3/4 and 314 pounds, Nijman ran his 40 in 4.88 seconds and his 20-yard shuttle in 4.50 seconds. Among the 2019 class of offensive tackles, he ranked second in Relative Athletic Score.

Nonetheless, Nijman spent most of the 2019 season on the practice squad and most of the 2020 season on the bench (14 garbage-time snaps on offense and 81 snaps on special teams). This summer, he’s started at left tackle in both preseason games and fared well against quality competition. For the most part, the Jets played their defensive starters for the entire first half on Saturday.

“Yosh has done a good job,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Sunday. “I think he’s gotten better each year. A lot of credit to him for his work ethic and patience and resilience. I think he’s playing his best football right now and I’m excited to see where he goes. Obviously, he’s got a lot of physical traits that we look for, he’s played a lot of left tackle the last two games which is really good to see, and I think he’s had a nice training camp so far.”

In 55 pass-protecting snaps in the two preseason games, Nijman has allowed only one pressure. That was the sack-strip late in the first half against Houston, a play in which quarterback Jordan Love was at least partially to blame with his too-deep dropback. He’s moved people in the running game, too.

That performance has Nijman in the running for a roster spot.

“I feel like football is a little more natural to me,” Nijman said after Monday’s practice. “I’m still learning every day and learning from my older teammates, my coaches, doing self-reflection. I think the turnaround’s a little bit faster to me as far as recovery. Been working on finding new ways to recover throughout the day so I can be prepared for practice and for gamedays.”

There are a lot of questions on the offensive line, starting with the fate of David Bakhtiari. Will the All-Pro left tackle start the season on the roster or the physically unable to perform list? At this point, Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Royce Newman and Billy Turner are the only locks to be on the roster at some point this season. With Jenkins filling in at left tackle, Newman, Jon Runyan, Ben Braden and Lucas Patrick are competing for the starting spots at guard. Veteran Dennis Kelly, who is out with an injury, sixth-round rookie guard/tackle Cole Van Lanen, 2020 sixth-round center/guard Jake Hanson, and undrafted rookies Coy Cronk and Jacob Capra round out the 14-man group.

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich last week said the key for Nijman has been “learning how to play fast vs. multiple looks.” The playbook shows how a play is supposed to be run but it doesn’t necessarily take into account how the defense is lining up and attacking that play.

To that end, this has been a great preseason for Nijman. He’s played 100 snaps in two games – only Braden (101) has played more in the preseason. Obviously, like everyone else last year, he played zero.

That total figures to rise significantly when the Packers play at Buffalo to conclude the preseason on Saturday. Another solid performance could lock up Nijman’s spot on the roster.

“Every snap” is important, he said. “I kind of see it as almost as if I’m playing a regular-season game. Preparation’s the same as if it was the regular season, mind-set’s the same. Any opportunity I can go out there and put my talents on the field for the team, I’m going to do that and my mind is toward doing that.”