Packers Special Teams Coordinator Candidate Bisaccia ‘Is One of a Kind’

Former Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator and interim coach Rich Bisaccia was beloved by his players. Now, he could replace Maurice Drayton with the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One thing’s for sure. If hired by Matt LaFleur, Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t be fazed by any growing pains associated with the Green Bay Packers’ perennially awful special teams.

Bisaccia faced a career’s worth of adversity during the second half of the season with the Las Vegas Raiders. When coach Jon Gruden resigned in controversy after Week 5, the 61-year-old Bisaccia took over as interim coach. After winning his first two games, the Raiders dropped five of six to seemingly fall out of playoff contention. But, following a 48-9 loss at the Chiefs, Bisaccia rallied the troops. The Raiders won their final four games, including a Week 18 thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers, to sneak into the playoffs.

“Rich is one of a kind,” star defensive end Maxx Crosby said on The Rich Eisen Show last month. “Everybody’s been asking, ‘What’s going to happen?’ Everybody knows my vote. I made that very clear. I love Rich. I think he's the best man for the job. He's come in and done such an amazing job. We won 10 games with a team that's had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine. And he's found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich is the real deal. He’s a leader of men.”

The Gruden debacle was only part of the challenge. On Nov. 2, receiver Henry Ruggs killed a woman in an automobile crash in which his blood-alcohol content allegedly was 0.16 – twice the legal limit. On Nov. 8, the team released cornerback Damon Arnette after a viral video in which Arnette had a gun and threatened to kill someone. They were the team’s first-round picks in 2020.

That was a lot to overcome, not that Bisaccia sought any praise after becoming the first interim coach to lead his team to the playoffs since 1961.

“Coach Bisaccia’s son wrote this thing for himself and was kind enough to give me a copy,” quarterback Derek Carr said before the Week 18 victory over the Chargers. “It’s been in my office ever since we were back in Oakland. One part of it literally says, ‘No one cares.’ I’ve held on to that because no matter what you go through, no matter how many situations you’ve had, how many head coaches, coordinators and players have come through the building, no matter where you’re at, nobody cares. You’ve just got to win football games. … No one cares what happened. It’s something I teach my kids.”

Those would be words of wisdom for the Packers’ special teams if he is hired to replace Maurice Drayton. This year was a disaster. In 2019 and 2020, veteran kicker Mason Crosby missed only two field goals. In 2021, he missed a league-high nine. There was an end-of-camp change at punter and a midseason change at snapper. The returners for much of the season were rookies Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill.

Drayton never made excuses but he never had a solution, either. All season, he spoke optimistically.

“We have to continue to get better and just continue to take baby steps each day,” Drayton said before the first preseason game. “If we get a little bit better each day, by the first time the first preseason game hits, the second preseason game, the third preseason game, opening game, we should be exactly where we need to be.”

Instead, one breakdown after another led to the divisional-round disaster against San Francisco.

The 45-year-old Drayton was a first-time coordinator. The 61-year-old Bisaccia just completed his 20th season.

“I’ve said it multiple times,” Bisaccia said after the Raiders clinched their playoff berth. “We’ve tried to develop a group of men that care about each other, know what to do and compete with relentless effort. That’s a hard team to beat. And once they learn to respect each other’s work, it’s an enjoyable place to come to work. And to respond to whatever adversity or whatever or prosperity that might show up that day, it gives you an opportunity to forge your identity.”

Bisaccia was a go-to coach for the Raiders’ players even before Gruden was dismissed. Crosby said visiting Bisaccia in his office was like talking to a friend. Several of his players lobbied for him to get the job, which ultimately went to Josh McDaniels and made Bisaccia a coaching free agent.

“When you’re looking for a head coach, you want somebody that can lead young men. Somebody that can lead grown men,” veteran linebacker K.J. Wright said before the must-win finale. “With the adversity we’ve faced this season, he’s been nothing but tremendous for us.”