Ranking the Green Bay Packers’ Offseason Needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are embarking on their most important offseason in years.

After an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13 regular-season wins led only to three bitter playoff failures, general manager Brian Gutekunst has to find a way to improve a roster while facing a $50 million hole in the salary cap.

Of course, it all starts with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will the four-time MVP be back? And if so, how much cap relief will a contract extension provide/how much help is Rodgers willing to provide? Can the Packers afford to keep All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is scheduled to become a free agent? What about the futures of last year’s season-changing additions of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas?

Knowing what we know – which isn’t much – here is a position-by-position look at the Packers, ranked in order of offseason need.