Ranking the Roster: No. 85-No. 88 – Two Linebackers, Two Linemen

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.

No. 85: LB Ray Wilborn (6-3, 230; 24; first year; Ball State)

A junior-college transfer, the former Ball State standout started at linebacker in 2018 and safety in 2019. During those two seasons, he accumulated 166 tackles, including three sacks and 12.5 for losses, plus four interceptions and eight passes defensed. Wilborn went undrafted in 2020, spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and served a few weeks at midseason on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

The Packers signed him to a futures deal in January.

Wilborn stood out a bit during the offseason practices. His size, athleticism (4.56 in the 40) and coverage experience make him an intriguing candidate.

A standout performance at Notre Dame in 2019 in which he recorded an interception sent him on his way.

“You looked on that field and you’re like, ‘OK, Ray Wilborn belongs on this field,’” Ball State coach Mike Neu told The Star Press before the 2020 draft. “Whether you’re looking across the field at the gold helmets or you’re looking on our sideline, you’re like, ‘OK, Ray Wilborn belongs on this field.’ And that’s his second game in his Ball State career. The lights weren’t too big. He made a bunch of plays in that game.”

No. 86: LB De’Jon Harris (6-0, 231; 23; first year; Arkansas)

Harris, an undrafted free agent in 2020 who spent his first training camp with the New England Patriots, spent most of his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He was elevated to the gameday roster twice, when he logged 25 snaps on special teams.

In 48 games at Arkansas that included 36 starts, Harris totaled 371 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He started every game over his final three seasons and earned second-team all-SEC in each season. Harris became only the fourth player in school history with three consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles.

He ran his 40 in 4.69 at the 2020 Scouting Combine. Harris has a chance to stick on special teams, though the addition of veteran De’Vondre Campbell and sixth-round pick Isaiah McDuffie mean the depth at the position is relatively strong.

Harris goes by “Scoota,” a nickname given to him by his mom when he was a baby.

“My mom said that before I started walking, I was scooting around everywhere. She called me Scoota, and it stuck,” said Harris, literally an every-down player in high school as a quarterback, receiver, running back, linebacker, kicker and punter.

No. 87: G Zack Johnson (6-6, 301; 24; first year; North Dakota State)

An undrafted free agent last season, Johnson competed in training camp with the Packers, failed to make the roster and spent the entire season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the gameday roster once but did not play.

Johnson was second-team All-American at right tackle as a junior and first-team All-American at right guard as a senior. During his final three seasons, the Bison set school records for rushing and won FCS national championships.

“When I was younger, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL,” Johnson told HometownSource.com after signing with the Packers. “In school, when they asked you what you want to be when you grow up, I was that kid that said playing NFL football or NHL hockey. I was good at it, so as I grew it became more of a possibility. When I got to college, that’s where the reality set in. The college coaches said, ‘You’ve got a pretty good shot here.’”

With four starters returning and the addition of six draft picks over the past two years, it’s going to be an uphill battle for any end-of-depth-chart blocker to make the roster. His year of experience should help.

No. 88: G Jacob Capra (6-5, 300; 22; rookie; San Diego State)

Capra spent his first three seasons at Oregon alongside Packers center Jake Hanson. Having earned his degree and in search of a full-time starting job, he transferred to San Diego State for the 2019 season, when younger brother Joey was redshirting as a freshman. During that first season, the elder Capra started four games at left tackle and two at right tackle. In 2020, he settled in at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed zero sacks and just two pressures in earning some all-Mountain West Conference honors.

Capra went undrafted and received a $4,500 signing bonus to join the Packers’ crowded offensive line room. Having played both guard and both tackle spots in college and having worked at center, his versatility gives him a fighting chance as a developmental prospect.

“I’ve been around five head coaches, five offensive coordinators, four O-line coaches,” he told The Athletic. “Plenty of teammates have been drafted, including Jake Hanson in Green Bay. I’ve been around a lot of good examples, people that I can study. I’ve learned a lot of systems. I think I’m a pretty smart player. Can learn an offense quick. I try to adopt a lot of the good things I see around me and make it my own.”

