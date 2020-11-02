SI.com
PackerCentral
Report: Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have their first COVID-19 problem of the season, with running back AJ Dillon testing positive during Sunday’s pregame testing, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Dillon was on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday afternoon. The players came in for a postgame workout in groups of 10, then went home for a day of virtual meetings to review the film of the loss to Minnesota and to start getting ready for Thursday night’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers announced they have entered the NFL’s “intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined.” 

“Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance,” the team said in a statement.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was scheduled to meet with reporters at 1 p.m., but that time is now to be announced. Player availability has been canceled since they are not in the building.

RELATED: HERE IS THE "INTENSIVE PROTOCOL"

Monday through Saturday tests are collected and sent to a testing facility, with results returned the next day. Starting in Week 6, the NFL and NFLPA implemented game-day PCR testing – PCR standing for polymerase chain reaction. Prior to that, there was no game-day testing.

However, the results of Sunday’s tests don’t return until Sunday evening or early Monday, so the team did not put Dillon on the field knowing he had COVID.

Dillon played 10 snaps on offense and seven more on special teams in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He ran five times for 21 yards and had one reception for 16 yards.

While kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger tested positive upon arriving for training camp, the Packers haven’t had any positive in-season tests.

Until now, and that throws an additional wrench into the short-week preparation for Thursday’s game at the 49ers.

The NFL has said all along that players will test positive for COVID-19. The key will be mitigating the spread. So, while daily testing of the rest of the players, coaches and staff continued on Monday, the players and coaches otherwise are at home for virtual work in getting ready for the 49ers. There will be contact tracing to further help identify who might be more at risk.

The obvious focal point will be the Packers’ running backs room, where Dillon, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and others spend many hours per week. Given the short turnaround and pending the results of further COVID testing and the contact tracing, it is possible the NFL will wind up moving the game from Thursday to Sunday or even Monday. 

Along those lines, it’s potentially worth noting the Vikings on Wednesday placed cornerback Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 reserve list due to contact tracing. He was taken off the list on Saturday and played on Sunday.

Similar to the Packers and Dillon, standout Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive on Sunday but played against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Whether it’s the NFL, colleges or even high schools, there has been no evidence of in-game transmission of COVID because of the fleeting moments of close contact.

This story will continue to be updated.

