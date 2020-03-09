PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: LaFleur Adds Local Coach to Staff

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur added to his coaching staff but it wasn’t filling the vacancy at receivers coach.

According to NFL Network, LaFleur hired Kevin “Butch” Barry as senior offensive assistant.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Barry, who is from Sturgeon Bay  a city located less than hour from Green Bay  and played for the high school’s Division 3 state runner-up team in 1993. He graduated from the school in 1996 and played at Central Michigan, where he was academic all-conference in 2000. After his playing days, he started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan in 2002 and 2003. He spent the 2004 and 2005 seasons as offensive line coach at Southwest Minnesota State, 2006 through 2008 seasons as offensive line coach at Michigan Tech and 2009 season as offensive coordinator at North Greenville. Barry returned to CMU as tight ends coach from 2010 through 2013 and offensive line coach in 2014.

Video: LaFleur on offense, Rodgers

Barry got his first NFL job as assistant offensive line coach for Tampa Bay in 2015.

“My dream was always to be in the NFL,” Barry told the Door County Advocate in February 2015. “I wasn’t a good enough player to make it, so to be here as a coach is a dream. It's really cool.”

He joined the University of Miami’s coaching staff as offensive line coach in 2019. The Hurricanes finished third-to-last in the nation with 51 sacks allowed.

LaFleur has not replaced receivers coach Alvis Whitted, who he let go after the season. Offensive assistant Jason Vrable scouted the receivers at the Scouting Combine. Having worked alongside offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last year with a focus on the receivers, Vrable could end up with the job.

The hiring of Barry is the latest change for LaFleur as he begins Year 2 as coach. When defensive backs coach Jason Simmons went to Carolina, LaFleur hired longtime NFL assistant Jerry Gray.

“Just a calming, veteran, confident (voice),” LaFleur said of Gray at the Scouting Combine. “I think our players are going to be really receptive to him. He’s been a coordinator in this league. He’s just been around this league for such a long time. I think he’s going to bring a lot of value to not only our defensive staff but our whole staff maybe and to our team.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Agency 2020: Buyer Beware at Receiver

The Packers need a receiver or three; they'd be wise to ignore the free-agent marketplace.

Bill Huber

by

realitybytez

Free Agency 2020: King Henry on the Backfield Throne

For Green Bay, fullback Danny Vitale and returner/rusher/receiver Tyler Ervin are set to be unrestricted free agents.

Bill Huber

Free Agency 2020: Legendary QBs Available

In what will be an unprecedented free-agent period, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers could all be available.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Trusts Gutekunst Will Make Right Moves

"Obviously, we’re in the mix. We’re competitive. We have a chance to win it. The window’s open. That’s all really exciting stuff."

Bill Huber

Rodgers a ‘Realist’ on Potential Drafting of QB

"I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon."

Bill Huber

From 17 Games to Teammate Interaction, Rodgers Upset About Proposed CBA

Aaron Rodgers is not sure how 17 games became a non-negotiable part of the CBA. Beyond that, with a 10-year labor deal up for a vote, he wondered, "Do guys really care about this stuff?"

Bill Huber

CBA Vote Could Boil Down to Dollars and Cents

While Aaron Rodgers and other high-profile players have spoken against the deal, it would benefit the NFLPA's largest group of voters.

Bill Huber

Interest in Kwiatkoski Should Please Rodgers

Brian Gutekunst will explore free agency as a way to solve the team's issues at inside linebacker.

Bill Huber

Packers Might Have to Count on Sternberger

With limited cap space and bigger needs, the Packers might have to sink or swim at tight end with unproven Jace Sternberger.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Ready for Mocking: Post-Combine Mock Drafts

UPDATED WEDNESDAY MORNING: The Scouting Combine wrapped up on Sunday, so here are 14 mock drafts that have the so-called Underwear Olympics at the forefront.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber