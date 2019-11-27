Packers
Report: Packers Add Veteran Offensive Tackle

Bill Huber

Help is on the way on the offensive line, with the Green Bay Packers reportedly claiming veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer off waivers on Wednesday.

A third-round pick out of Division II Hillsdale in 2010 following a superb workout at the Scouting Combine, Veldheer started 113 games with Oakland from 2010 through 2013, Arizona from 2014 through 2017 and Denver in 2018. He signed a free-agent contract with New England but retired during OTAs.

Depth on the offensive line was a concern all year after Jason Spriggs suffered a season-ending injury during training camp and became a bigger issue after left guard Lane Taylor went down in practice in September. With Bryan Bulaga potentially out for Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury, Green Bay will have to elevate either Alex Light or Lucas Patrick into the starting lineup. Adam Pankey and Yosh Nijman, who was promoted from the practice squad on Tuesday, are the other members of the O-line depth chart.

Veldheer provides an immediate upgrade in terms of experience. Last year, 58 offensive tackles played at least 50 percent of their teams’ snaps. Veldheer finished No. 20 in that group in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap.

At the 2010 Combine, Veldheer measured 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds. He ran his 40-yard dash in 5.09 seconds, his shuttle in 4.51 seconds and put up 32 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

This story will be updated.

