Rodgers ‘Definitely’ Intends to Finish Career With Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers made his offseason debut at Green Bay Packers minicamp on Tuesday.

If it’s up to Rodgers, he’ll never participate in a minicamp for another team for the rest of his career.

“Unless they trade me this year, next year,” Rodgers said after practice.

His unequivocal commitment to the Packers stands in stark contrast to last offseason. A year ago at this time, Rodgers skipped the mandatory minicamp. Mired in a dispute with franchise management, Rodgers contemplated retirement or forcing his way out of Green Bay.

Instead, he decided to return for a 17th season with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2005. Starting with a conversation on the practice field early in training camp, Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst built the type of strong, meaningful relationship that Rodgers had coveted.

Rodgers won his fourth MVP in 2021, then signed a contract extension this offseason.

The extension doesn’t mean Rodgers won’t retire after this season. Rather, his final game with the Packers will be the final game of his career.

“Definitely,” Rodgers said.

While Rodgers hasn’t dodged questions about his playing future – he discussed retirement at The Match last week, when he said he thinks about retirement "all the time" – his focus is on this season. When it’s over, once his mind has come to grips with however the season ends, then he’ll decide if he wants to come back for 2023.

“I’ve never been one to want some sort of going-away season or anything like that,” Rodgers said. “Plus, I don't think it's fair to the mental state at the end of the season and thinking how you feel. If you say I’m for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something. You say I'm only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it.

“So, I'm focused on this season. I'm never going to drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I've had with Brian have been very honest and direct, and that's not going to change. We'll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship and figure out what the next step is.”