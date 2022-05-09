Rodgers Faces Huge Challenge in Chasing MVP History

All the other NFL MVP front-runners have at least one established star to catch passes during the 2022 season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his historic fourth NFL MVP Award.

If Rodgers does it again in 2022, he will make history twice.

First, if Rodgers wins MVP during the upcoming season, it would be his third consecutive triumph. Fellow Packers legend Brett Favre is the only other player in NFL history with three consecutive MVPs, doing so in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

Second, another MVP would be Rodgers’ fifth. Peyton Manning is the only five-time MVP in NFL history, with four wins while with the Indianapolis Colts and another with the Denver Broncos.

At FanDuel, Rodgers is fourth on the MVP board, same as at SI Sportsbook. Winning it won’t be easy, because the award is generally based on winning a lot of games and putting up a lot of numbers.

The numbers part of the equation could be difficult. When Rodgers won MVP in 2020 and 2021, Davante Adams caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns. Obviously, Adams will be catching passes this season from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Rodgers will be leaning on a new-but-not-necessarily-improved group of pass-catchers.

Then again, Adams’ absence could work in Rodgers’ favor. If Rodgers can dominate once again by throwing passes to the likes of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, his success would be impossible to ignore.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has indomitable Stefon Diggs as his No. 1 receiver, and playoff star Gabriel Davis, veteran Jamison Crowder and productive tight end Dawson Knox provide quality supporting pieces.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, like Rodgers, lost his No. 1 receiver with the trade of Tyreek Hill, but Travis Kelce is one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has an elite receiver trio with Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage, and legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski could come back for another season.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a dynamic duo of receivers with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be slinging passes to Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and he should benefit from a vastly improved offensive line.

Those supporting casts set Rodgers apart from the MVP front-runners at SI Sportsbook. Allen and Mahomes have the shortest odds at +700. Brady is +800, Rodgers is +900, Herbert is +1000 and Burrow is +1200.

The first non-quarterbacks are Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at +5000.

At FanDuel, Allen and Mahomes are the co-favorites at +700. Brady, back from the briefest of retirements, is +800. Rodgers and Herbert are next at +1000. Burrow and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott follow at +1200.

If you like a long shot, Packers running back Aaron Jones is +20000 and backup quarterback Jordan Love is +30000.

By winning a second consecutive MVP in 2021, Rodgers emerged from the five-man pack of Favre, Brady, Jim Brown and Johnny Unitas as three-time MVPs.