Rodgers Is the Boss After Packers Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You might be aware that Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is undefeated after a loss.

There are reasons why LaFleur is 6-0 after a regular-season defeat – with Aaron Rodgers’ overwhelming brilliance right at the top of the list.

Last year, the Packers lost three games.

In Week 5, Green Bay lost 38-10 at Tampa Bay. The Packers won the following week at Houston 35-20. Rodgers was 23-of-34 passing for 283 yards with four touchdowns and a passer rating of 132.4.

In Week 7, Green Bay lost 28-22 at home to Minnesota. The Packers won the following week at San Francisco 34-17. Rodgers was 25-of-31 passing for 305 yards with four touchdowns and a passer rating of 147.2.

In Week 11, Green Bay lost 34-31 at Indianapolis. The Packers won the following week 41-25 at home vs. Chicago. Rodgers was 21-of-29 passing for 211 yards with four touchdowns and a 132.3 passer rating.

That’s 12 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in those bounce-back games. Three of his six best games in terms of passer rating came after losses.

In 2019, LaFleur’s first season, Green Bay also lost three games.

In Week 4, the Packers lost at home to Philadelphia 34-27. In Week 5, Green Bay won 34-24 at Dallas. That was Aaron Jones’ four-touchdown game; Rodgers settled for 22-of-34 passing for 238 yards, with zero touchdowns and an 85.2 rating.

In Week 9, the Packers were trounced at the Los Angeles Chargers 26-11. In Week 10, Green Bay won at home vs. Carolina 24-16. Rodgers wasn’t great – 17-of-29 passing for 233 yards with zero touchdowns and an 84.4 rating.

In Week 11, the Packers were trounced at the San Francisco 49ers 37-8. In Week 12, Green Bay won at the New York Giants 31-13. Rodgers was 21-of-33 passing for 243 yards with four touchdowns and a 125.4 passer rating.

All told, in the game following the Packers’ six losses under LaFleur, Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions. In each of the last four games, he threw four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Why has he been so dominant?

“I’d say percentages,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been pretty damn good for a while, so you have a shitty game like that, you usually bounce back to average things out.”

Rodgers will try to keep that success going on Monday night against the Detroit Lions. While the 38-3 debacle against the New Orleans Saints remains fresh in the minds of fans, Rodgers and the rest of the team have long since turned the page.

If so, the Lions are in trouble and all the Packers' troubles from last week will be forgotten. Rodgers' passer rating in LaFleur's six losses is a lofty 125.0.

“You watch the film on Monday and then you move on,” Rodgers said. “The schedule was a little bit different this week because Monday Night Football, so we were in Monday and we didn’t necessarily meet all together. So, Tuesday we met, put a little bow on it, and it’s onto the next opponent.”