Rodgers Leads Four on PFF All-Pro Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the calendar having flipped to December, the Green Bay Packers have four players on the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team.

As was the case at the midpoint of the season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams, center Corey Linsley and cornerback Jaire Alexander made PFF’s first team.

In a season worthy of MVP consideration, Rodgers leads the NFL in touchdown passes (33) and passer rating (117.6). Green Bay leads the NFL in scoring and has scored as many touchdowns in 11 games as it did all of last season.

“Rodgers has 30 big-time throws — just three behind Russell Wilson for the league lead — and has offset those with just seven turnover-worthy plays, tied for the fewest among full-time starters,” wrote PFF’s Sam Monson as part of his summation. “Rodgers has three single-game grades above 90 this season, and while box score stats often don’t tell the whole truth, they can paint a nice picture — he has only one game with a passer rating of under 107.”

Adams is on a six-game touchdown streak; he could tie Don Hutson’s team-record streak of seven if he scores on Sunday against Philadelphia. He is the first player in NFL history with at least 70 receptions, 900 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first nine games of a season.

“This year, he isn’t just the best-graded receiver in the NFL but the most productive, leading the league in yards per route run at 2.96 — one of only three receivers to average more than 2.5 yards for every pass pattern they have run,” Monson wrote.

Linsley is by far the No. 1 center in PFF’s grades, Monson noted. However, injuries might cost him any postseason accolades – not to mention impact his free-agent payday.

Alexander’s play has cooled a bit following a torrid stretch of games. According to PFF’s best guess at coverage responsibilities, Alexander allowed just 73 receiving yards in the seven games from Week 3 vs. New Orleans to Week 10 vs. San Francisco. However, he’s given up 103 yards the last two games.

“He also allowed only 9.6 yards per reception, so even when he has given up catches, they have done little damage,” Monson noted.