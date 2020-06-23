Too Often, They Dropped the Ball

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ passing attack must function better than it did in 2019. Not only did Aaron Rodgers’ completion percentage dip for the third consecutive year, but his two lowest yardage totals came in ugly regular-season losses at the Chargers and 49ers in November.

Some of that is on Rodgers. Some of that is on his receivers, too. According to Pro Football Focus, 5.3 percent of Rodgers’ passes were dropped. Of the 30 quarterbacks with at least 300 dropbacks, that was the 10th-highest percentage in the league.

One problem for Rodgers was the four receivers he targeted the most – Davante Adams (91 catchable targets, eight drops, 8.8 percent), Geronimo Allison (39 catchable targets, five drops, 12.8 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (26 catchable targets, two drops, 7.1 percent) and Allen Lazard (38 catchable targets, three drops, 7.9 percent) – all ranked in the bottom half of the league in drop percentage.

According to PFF, 79 receivers were targeted at least 50 times. In that group, Allison was 73rd in drop percentage, Adams was 53rd, Lazard 46th and Valdes-Scantling 38th. Moreover, of the 32 running backs to be targeted 40 times, Aaron Jones was 20th with a drop rate of 7.4 percent (54 catchable targets, four drops).

The butter-fingered Allison signed with rival Detroit in free agency, and the Packers essentially filled his roster spot with Devin Funchess. Funchess missed almost all of last season due to injury but was 71st out of 79 receivers with a 12.0 percent drop rate with Carolina in 2018. He had high drop rates in 2015 and 2016, as well.

On the other hand, running back Jamaal Williams ranked fifth of the aforementioned 32 running backs who were targeted 40 times (40 catchable targets, one drop, 2.5 percent). Plus, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who missed all of last season due to injury, didn’t drop any of his 21 catchable targets as a rookie in 2018.

“You look at the development of a guy like Allen Lazard, what he did last year, and his versatility. He was cut at the end of training camp and, by the end of the season, he was called upon many times in important situations to make big plays and he did,” Rodgers said last month. “He’s just a great teammate, and ascending player, loved his approach every week and he made some big-time plays for us. I’m excited about getting EQ back from injury and seeing how he feels. He really made some great strides his rookie year especially towards the end of the season making plays for us and just kind of growing each week. He’s got a great approach to the game. It will be fun to see him healthy. MVS is a guy who I have a ton of confidence in. I really feel like if he can continue to grow that he can really add to our football team and I look for him to make big strides.”